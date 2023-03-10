Somero | Police: Violent confrontations between young people over the weekend

According to the police, they were reportedly organizing a mass fight in the saloon, but the showdown moved to the cabin. The incidents involve, among other things, suspected assaults and a suspected robbery in the parking lot of a local grocery store.

Southwest Finland the police are investigating violent confrontations between young people in the Somero region of Varsinais-Suomi.

According to the police, the disagreements go back at least two weeks, the police said in a press release on Friday.

In the saloon according to the police, they were reportedly organizing a group fight among young people for last weekend, but the showdown was moved to a cottage in Somerset.

On the night between Saturday and Sunday, several dozens of young people, mainly minors, had gathered to celebrate at a cottage in Somero.

When the young people who had planned the fight arrived at the cabin, some of the young people fled the place due to the threat of violence. Those who stayed in the cabin hid, but the intruders got inside the cabin and broke the places.

“The attackers inflicted violence on the bystanders, but fortunately no one was seriously injured,” says the head of the investigation, the crime commissioner Jutta Store in the bulletin.

According to the police’s current information, there were dozens of intruders, and they are between 15 and 20 years old. The police immediately arrested one person and spoke to those involved on the spot.

At this stage, the matter is being investigated as a gross breach of domestic peace and multiple assault crimes.

Proceedings According to the police, they continued the same night, when the parties to the showdown at the cottage met in the parking lot of the local grocery store in the center of Somero.

The police consider the encounter related to the events at the cabin as a kind of revenge. There were several young people there, partly the same people as at the cottage.

“It is suspected that a robbery took place in the parking lot, where a 16-year-old boy was abused by, among other things, hitting. In addition, he was probably threatened with a bullet gun. When the police arrived, the suspected perpetrators left the scene,” Store says in the release.

Police has caught and arrested a total of six young people suspected of robbery. The main suspect in the robbery is a 16-year-old boy who was arrested in the District Court of Varsinais-Suomen on Friday.

In addition, four young people have been arrested in connection with the events at the cabin.

The investigation of both the events of the cottage and the suspected robbery continues with the consultation of the suspects and the concerned owners. The police are aware of the course of events in both situations. The police mostly have an idea of ​​the identity of the young people who were there.

In connection with the investigation of the cases, the police have received indications that the violence would continue this coming weekend as well.

The police say they are following the matter and taking precautions and, if necessary, will intervene on the spot.