Mortal Kombat He has had a good run in recent years. After it had some pretty forgettable installments in the early 2000s, it finally found the formula to give us great titles. His last three deliveries have been very loved by the public who is waiting for more.

The most recent entry to the franchise was Mortal Kombat 11 which received a lot of content after its launch. A few months ago NetherRealm Studios announced that it would stop supporting this title to concentrate its resources on its next project. Since then there has been speculation as to whether it would be a sequel to MK or injustice 3. Looks like we might already have the answer.

Mortal Kombat 12 could have leaked

It’s no secret that fans are always on the lookout for any hint of the next project in their favorite series. It was thanks to this that we may have our first clue that NetherRealm is already working on Mortal Kombat 12. All because one developer apparently wasn’t careful what he shares.

Jonathan Anderson is a production manager at NetherRealm Studios. He recently shared an image through his Twitter with plenty of memorabilia Mortal Kombat and some pictures of injustice. While this is nothing out of the ordinary, some fans have noticed that there are some hints of the twelfth installment.

The hawk eyes of the networks realized that on their computer screen they can see a file called: ‘MK12_Mast…’. In addition to this, another part of his screen appears to display an email warning him about fans on the internet, who are on the lookout for any clues. The image was deleted some time later but not before it spread around and rumors of the new Mortal Kombat.

The fact that there were such clear clues and that they even mention the insight of the fans has suggested that it was a deliberate ‘mistake’. Perhaps the studio told Andersen to do this to generate expectation for Mortal Kombat 12. If this is the case, it may not be long before we have an official announcement.

