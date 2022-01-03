Twenty years after the premiere of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, Warner Bros has prepared a meeting of the cast of the magical saga. With Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) and Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) as part of this talk, secrets, anecdotes and more were shared.

Astute fans have noticed a peculiarity in the HBO Max event, Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, a special that came to streaming on January 1, 2022. If you have already seen the special chapter, you will have noticed the singular error.

A very Weasley mistake

The three protagonists were joined by part of the official cast, including James and Oliver Phelps, who played the mischievous twins Fred and George Weasley.

When they talked about their participation in the franchise, fans noticed that the identities of the brothers were accidentally exchanged. James’s name is under Oliver’s, and Oliver’s under James’s. On Sunday the 2nd, the day after the premiere of the Harry Potter special, Oliver, who played George Weasley, made fun of the mistake on his Instagram account.

Olive was the first brother to share the mistake on Instagram. Photo: @oliver_phelps

“I guess after all these jokes over the years, someone decided to get revenge,” he wrote, adding, “It was great being a part of the Harry Potter reunion. I hope everyone enjoyed it. “

In the post, Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom, commented, “This is really fun.” Y Tom Felton, the actor best known for his portrayal of Draco Malfoy, took credit for the joke and said “it was my doing.”