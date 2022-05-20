‘Someone Who Takes Care of Me’ is being shot (three weeks in Pamplona, ​​one in Madrid), the directorial debut of writer Elvira Lindo (‘Manolito Gafotas’), a film she co-directs with Daniela Fejerman (‘7 minutes ‘, The adoption’, which has yet to be released ‘Mamá no enRedes’), the story of three women from a family who are dedicated to acting; a grandmother, a mother and a daughter. Among them they are very different, but there is a strong relationship between the three. It is based on an original story by Elvira Lindo that for a time was known as ‘What I never told you’.

These roles are played by Emma Suárez, Magüi Mira and Aura Garrido. The cast is completed with Pedro Mari Sánchez (‘Who killed Bambi’), Francesc Garrido (‘The adoption’) and Víctor Clavijo (‘The ministry of time’), among others.

The synopsis of the film tells how Nora (Aura Garrido), a young actress with a promising future, balances between the two pillars of her life: her grandmother Magüi (Magüi Mira), who now retired, reigned for decades as a great lady of the theater, and his mother Cecilia (Emma Suárez), whose professional career languishes after having played a certain glory in the rogue cabarets of the 80s and having flirted with drugs. As in the Chekhovian drama of ‘The Seagull’, to which the film pays homage in different ways, jealousy, misunderstood love and mutual dependence flow between them. It is in this sweet period of Nora’s career when she discovers that her mother keeps a secret that has marked her for life.

«We aspire to give the film a special tone, where the drama fits but also the humor. A humor that emanates from the characters, that appears in the form of irony, of taunts thrown like darts; an underground humor that runs through all the scenes. And there will also be room for more evocative moments, in the memories that the characters make of the past. Moments in which we approach the oneiric, or where the emotional will emerge in a purer way, ”say the directors.

The film has a very solid production behind which is Gerardo Herrero. It has had several weeks of rehearsals and has a budget of almost 2.7 million euros. The film takes place in Madrid, but, for budgetary reasons, it is mainly shot in Pamplona (Navarra is one of the communities that most supports film shootings), according to Gerardo Herrero himself.

‘Someone who takes care of me’ is a production of What I never told you AIE and Tornasol Media, which also has the participation of RTVE and Movistar+ and with the support of the ICAA. Latido Films will be in charge of international sales and A Contracorriente Films of the distribution in Spain in cinemas.