The record for the most expensive license plate in the world has been broken, by a very wide margin.

All things considered, a license plate is a necessary evil, which only disfigures a car. Especially with supercars, where the designers often pretend that license plates do not exist. Yet the rich of the earth are willing to pay a lot of money for a specific license plate.

We know this phenomenon mainly from the Middle East, where license plates with as few digits as possible are a prestige thing. These plates are therefore worth gold money. Last year, a license plate with the number 8 was auctioned for a record amount of 8.7 million euros.

This amount can now be removed from the record books again, because yesterday a license plate was auctioned that yielded much more. The Dubai license plate ‘P7’ was hammered off for 55 million dirhams, which amounts to 13.74 million euros. This is now the most expensive license plate in the world.

Before you think ‘what an idiotic waste of money’: it was an auction for a noble cause. The proceeds go to the 1 Billion Meals Initiativewhich aims to provide the poor with food.

The highest bidder can therefore have a good feeling about the auction anyway. And he can steal the show with his one-digit license plate. We are very curious on which car the license plate will be. Whatever the hypercar, the car is probably no more expensive than the license plate.

Through: Bloomberg

