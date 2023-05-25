The journalist Marco Aurelio Ramírez, in Puebla. COURTESY

Marco Aurelio Ramírez always dug a little more. He reproached the new generations of journalists for being satisfied with official data, with interviews with authorities, for not looking for the root. From a family of journalists, he grew up with the smell of ink attached to him and covered the police source for more than 50 years, his great trench. He also studied Law and practiced as a lawyer, and for a few months he was Secretary of the Interior of the Tehuacán City Council, in Puebla. His colleagues remember that he already received threats at that time. It is not known which of the three fronts prepared the bullet for him. Neighbors say it was five shots that caused him to lose control of his car and crash. He died because they killed him. Tehuacán journalists insist: “he received a bullet in the chest. Obviously, it was an execution.”

It had been 10 years since a journalist was killed in Tehuacán, a medium-sized city already closer to the state border with Veracruz and Oaxaca than with the capital. The last one was Adrián Silva, 35, when he went to cover a military operation against fuel theft. On November 14, 2012, he and his companion, a former police officer, were murdered. He still hasn’t found the culprits. Since then, the union had lived in the tense calm in which most reporters work in Mexico, the deadliest country for the press. Records were broken last year: 17 journalists murdered. The reasons vary, but almost always include touching the interests of both criminal groups and public powers.

It is not yet known if that is the reason why Marco Aurelio was killed this Wednesday. The 69-year-old reporter got out in his car, had barely moved a few meters from his house when around 1:30 p.m. another vehicle came up against him and the subject on board — at the moment it is believed that it was only one — fired . First there were the bullets and then the crash against a tree. The Puebla Prosecutor’s Office has only indicated in a tweet that “it has become aware of the fact.” President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said this Wednesday in his morning conference that he “is being investigated.”

These days, some obituaries have spoken of Marco Aurelio as a former journalist, but his colleagues assure that he was still active, in force, insisting on security and political issues in the city. Or as his friend Juan Gámez, now a chronicler of Tehuacán, says, the profession of journalist for someone like Marco Aurelio never disappears.

childhood of journalist

His father, José Ramírez Bravo, founded the first newspaper in Tehuacán in 1957: The Fourth Estate. As it was then, something happened, José Ramírez would go, write it, print it and distribute it, loudly, in the street. This is how Marco Aurelio learned the profession, among the techniques to handle the rollers, the price of paper and ink stains. When did he start to be a journalist? When does a baker’s son learn to make bread? At those moments, The Fourth Estate had a written and daily rival: Broom, the other paper newspaper that was then sold in Tehuacán. Juan Gámez worked there because his father had founded it.

“I met him as a journalist with notebooks and pens at the ready. We learned the trade from our respective fathers. That was his pride and he was mine. We grew up between the smell of ink and paper. The instruction that we both received was: the truth above all else”, recalls Gámez. “Our parents were constant rivals, but deep down it was merely trade. We had to write six or seven notes a day. Our relationship began to see each other to cover the sources. He would arrive at the Public Ministry and there he was with his camera and his black glasses”, says Gámez, “he was more extroverted and the police note was his forte from the beginning. He used to get close to the judicial police that he was at that time and he quickly made friends with the commander. I learned from him those kinds of techniques to get information, ”he explains. They were about 20 years old and journalism ahead.

The Fourth Estate closed after the death of José Ramírez. But Marcus Aurelius had gotten a job at The Herald of Mexico as a correspondent in Tehuacán. “Marco Aurelio was a very good-talking man, he was very good at talking, at telling you stories. It was easy for the police or for the staff of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, not just the agents, the notary, those who took the statement on the machine, to pass the type. It was a skill that he used very well”, describes the Tehuacán journalist Elizabeth Rodríguez. “His forte of him was the red note, he was very good at investigating suicides, homicides…”.

His great passion was research, his colleagues recall. Ramírez was the journalist who uncovered the story of the priest Nicolás Aguilar, one of the strongest cases of pedophilia in the Catholic diocese, at the time when Norberto Rivera Carrera was the bishop of Tehuacán. The reporter dug until he found complicity and responsibilities to cover up the priest who abused 90 minors between Puebla and Los Angeles (California), where they sent him after the cases were revealed.

‘The Fourth Estate’: the return

Around the year 2008, he hosted a radio newscast in Ciudad Serdán and had created his own web page following the trackto. There she was a trainee editor Guadalupe Amador. “She always told me: if you don’t have the source, you can’t get a note, if you don’t have all the evidence, you can’t write about it. It’s not a note. Documents and endorsements, ”she recalls.

So, Ramírez decided to fulfill the dream of reopening his father’s newspaper for the last time. He had also done it in 2001 in a daily format and had endured 100 issues. This was the last chance and he survived for almost a year. “Until printing became unsustainable, we didn’t have any more staff. He couldn’t go on anymore, it was a bit difficult for him. But at least he had materialized that dream of having a paper newspaper again, ”recalls Amador.

Cover of the journalist Marco Aurelio Ramírez, in the Cuarto Poder newspaper, from Tehuacán, Puebla. CHRONICLE OF TEHUACAN

Since then, he continued with his website for a while and also had a column in The Sun of Puebla and in the newspaper Central de Puebla. He never lacked for work. But after getting so close to the police, he ended up wanting to study law and practice as a lawyer. His knowledge of security and his good political relations, he was a close friend of the former governor of Puebla, Miguel Barbosa, led him to accept a position as Secretary of the Interior in the Tehuacán City Council in May 2019.

“When he was in charge of the General Directorate of the Interior, it coincided with the fall of several strong members of the Bigotonas gang,” explains the journalist Patricia Flores: “Marco had the habit of scratching a bit of what the rest of the gang scratched. the companions”. Juan Gámez agrees in the same sense: “He had a very fixed idea, he knew perfectly well where the red spots of crime were in Tehuacán. He wanted to contribute to improving security, but he ran into reality, the threats began and he resigned”. He left before the end of 2019.

Although he could have had a higher income as a lawyer, says Patricia Flores, he did not let go of journalism. “It was what he was passionate about, that’s why he never just left it.” The last time they heard him was just this Monday, on the radio program Un Cafecito con Don Ángel, on the Estéreo Luz FM radio station, where he had a daily space, in which he analyzed the latest problems in Tehuacán.

“The work he did cannot be left behind by anyone, it remained in force. Not everyone liked him, she had many detractors among colleagues or authorities who could have felt uncomfortable with what she was investigating, but he was one of those people who had to respect each other, ”adds Flores. “He was always very willing to teach and train new journalists. Marco lives in all the generations that he formed, he was part of what he left us ”.

