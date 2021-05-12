Resident Evil Village returned to the first-person perspective that we saw in its predecessor, so the hands of Ethan winters they returned to be protagonists.

If you thought that these limbs had suffered too much, it is because you have not seen the punishment they receive in the recent game of Capcom, and fans even made fun of the situation.

Resident Evil Village the heart was not touched when showing us the wounds of the protagonist, and in fact, several gamers They took their social networks to make memes of everything that happens to them.

Below are some spoilers for Resident Evil Village

If you played the previous title of the saga you will have noticed that most of the damage received by Ethan it is reflected in his hands, and this does not change in the most recent installment.

As soon as the protagonist begins, he receives a spectacular injury from a lycan, although this only marks the beginning of a series of injuries in these extremities.

Don’t settle for this Lady Dimitrescu He cuts the palm of his hands, pierces them to hang it, and even cuts one off completely, so fans did not miss the opportunity to poke fun at the situation with memes.

‘Ethan Winters every 20 minutes’.

‘Ethan Winters’ hands after an hour in Resident Evil 8′.

Of course there was no shortage of those who made fun of the miraculous way in which Ethan He manages to heal his wounds, since it does not matter how serious they are or if he has severed limbs. With a little medicinal water it is fixed.

‘* Hand drops *. Ethan Winters: ‘

The truth is not that the team in charge of Resident Evil Village Hate the protagonist’s hands, but with a first-person perspective, these limbs are the ones to be seen and reflect the damage suffered.

