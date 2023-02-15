The owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, announced this Wednesday (15) that “another person” may take over by the end of the year the command of the social network that, under his direction, went through a “roller coaster” of controversies and problems technical.

“I imagine that probably until the end of this year should be a good time to find someone else to manage the company”, said the businessman by videoconference during the ‘World Government Summit’ in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

“I need to stabilize the organization and make sure it’s in a healthy state. And that the product roadmap is clearly defined,” she added.

For Musk, Twitter needs to be in a “stable position by the end of this year”.

Musk’s management, who paid $44 billion for the social network in October 2022, sparked a lot of controversy.

“It’s been a rollercoaster ride,” he admitted on Wednesday.

In December, the South African billionaire announced for the first time that he planned to step down as CEO of Twitter and that he was looking for “someone foolish enough” to take over.

Since Musk acquired the company, Twitter has recorded large-scale layoffs, the return to the platform of accounts that were banned and the suspension of journalists critical of the businessman.

Racist and hateful messages increased, which caused the concern of regulatory agencies and the departure of large advertisers, Twitter’s main source of revenue.

Musk, one of the world’s richest entrepreneurs, has also been criticized for shunning his other companies, in particular automaker Tesla, which has seen its shares plummet since he took control of Twitter.