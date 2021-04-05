“I have a thought,” he says Jorge Rego (62), with a T-shirt and a chinstrap reminiscent of “Bocha”, one of his sons: “I think someone dies when no one names them. For my part, whenever I am given the opportunity, I will be there to talk about my son. Because he was a crack. A phenomenon. At any moment he would come up to me, give me a hug and tell me that he loved me ”.

The trial for the death of Cristopher “Bocha” Rego started on Tuesday March 2nd. On the bench there are seven prefects (one woman and six men), of whom only two remain in prison.

Pablo Brítez is the main accused, for being the material author. He is accused of “aggravated homicide”, A crime that provides a penalty of life imprisonment. The verdict will be known on April 27.

The rest is processed by “concealment and breach of the duties of a public official”. They they are Axel Díaz Guevara, Javier Fernández, Cristian López, Lucila Carrizo, Rubén Viana and Mariano Paredes.

The victim’s father says that he did not want to live any longer, but that he was saved. Photo Andrés D’Elia.

“Bocha” had just turned 26 years old. In the early morning of August 12, 2018, he left his home in Parque Patricios and got into the truck he had just bought. He had received a message from his wife asking him to go find her. Her and Bastian, their 40-day-old baby.

“Shelter the baby, I’m there in five minutes”, He said in the last message he sent her. They were on the birthday of his wife’s best friend.

But “Bocha” would never arrive: on the road, around 2.30 in the morning, a vehicle control of the Naval Prefecture tried to identify him at the junction of Ancaste and Iguazú, on the border of Nueva Pompeya and Parque Patricios. Rego didn’t stop.

Since she had not been able to make the transfer, and owed money for the truck, her family maintains that they believed she could be withheld, and therefore she would be left without a job. Or that they would demand a bribe that he could not pay.

Christopher Rego, 26 years old.

The concrete thing is that the prefects chased him. And Pablo Brítez, one of them, shot him twice. One of the impacts struck Rego on the back, who continued to drive. Until three blocks later it crashed and vanished.

“There is a video in which the prefect Lucila Carrizo is seen lifting the pods and throwing them into a container,” says Jorge. “And instead of calling SAME or taking him to Penna Hospital, which was five blocks away, they let him die. When the police and firefighters arrived, the prefects said they did not know what had happened. That it must have been a traffic accident”, He adds.

Some of the defendants had taken an Uber to reach the crime scene before the Federal Police.

Brítez also handed over his regulation weapon with a full magazine. He had planted two more projectiles, instead of the ones he had fired. Within hours, his alibi would fall off. And all seven would be exonerated and prosecuted.

“I hope that Brítez is sentenced to life. And that they give the rest the maximum of the penalty ”, he asks. “They released the majority. And Lucila Carrizo, who is 23 years old, was given the domicile because they say that in jail she could get Covid. This is our Justice “, the man complains.

Passion for the Globe

In Jorge’s house there are balloons everywhere. They are not the type to inflate. It is the balloon of the Hurricane shield. “Bocha” lived all his life in Parque Patricios, and Jorge always took him to play football at the club. To the baby already court of eleven. They also went to the Ducó together: Jorge, “Bocha” and his two brothers. To everywhere. They toured a good part of the country. They traveled to San Juan to see him champion against Rosario Central, for the Argentine Cup.

Another trip they made together was to Montevideo, in the framework of a South American Cup. But the most beautiful memory of the four together on a field, says Jorge, was in 2015, when Huracán beat River in the final for the Argentine Super Cup, also in San Juan.

The father of “Bocha” Rego asks for a maximum sentence to those responsible. Photo: Andrés D’Elia.

Since the murder of his son, Jorge has barely been able to return to the field three times: “It costs me a lot. I can’t tell you how many times a day I think about it. Not me I can out of my head”.

For months, he couldn’t even leave his house. He says that he cried every day. His blood pressure rose, he was admitted, he developed pneumonia and even tried to commit suicide. And in those days, he says that he met what he calls his second family: the organizers of the National March against the Easy Trigger.

“If it weren’t for those people, I wouldn’t be alive. They gave me a lot of strength, they accompanied me. The first time I left my house again, it was to go to a march in memory of Nehuén, another boy killed by the police forces. From that day on, I started in the military. To accompany families who go through the same thing as me. We give each other strength ”. To trials, to marches, to days.

The corner where Rego was killed. Photo Guillermo Rodríguez Adami.

In one of the latest Facebook posts, “Bocha” told how happy he was: “The only thing I needed to feel complete was to be a dad”. He was happy: with his wife they had rented an apartment in the neighborhood and Bastian had been born. Since his arrival, he wanted to add more income. With some savings that I had, bought the truck from a neighbor. Jorge had given him the OK.

“Bocha” wanted to use it for the meat distribution that his father had. He asked for some customers and wanted to add more products to resell: eggs and supreme. Before that, I had work as a supermarket cashier, in a toy wholesaler, and doing courier services.

More than 500 people attended his wake. The vast majority, neighbors, friends from the neighborhood and fans of Huracán, who made a flag that today is in all the team’s games. They also painted it in Parque Patricios. It has five murals that remind it. And they are looking for the same thing as Jorge: that they never forget him. May they never stop talking about their son.

