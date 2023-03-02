Morelia, Michoacán.- During the last hour of this Wednesday, Gunmen shot at Little Caesars pizzeria located in the Historic Center of Morelia. Fortunately, no deaths or injuries were reported.

The pizza shop little Caesars is located on the edge of the Francisco I. Madero AvenueNear the Fuente de las Tarascas and the Calzada de San Diego, one of the busiest areas of the city, this is one of the pizzerias with the most customers in the area.

It was reported that a red Volkswagen Jetta stopped in front of the pizzeria, and one of the passengers pulled out a gun, firedagainst the facade of Little Caesars, damaged one of the windows before they managed to flee.

The situation was reported to the municipal agents who arrived and cordoned off the place, on the site they found a .22 caliber casing on the ground and a bullet inside the establishment.

The motive for the attack is still unknown.and the authorities are investigating the matter to clarify it. See also The Artificial Intelligence application to 'turn your photos into babies'