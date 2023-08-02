The One Ringa very precious and unique paper in the world, the pride of the new collection Magic x Lord of the Ringshad now been found a few weeks ago.

The card has been talked about among all Magic fans because of its uniqueness, the spearhead of the expansion dedicated to Tolkien’s works. There only copy worldwide printed to celebrate Middle-earth’s most precious object in a decidedly original way, it had ended up in the hands of such a da Brook Trafton, the lucky player who has recently revealed his identity.

Now, however, the twist: the singer Post Malone is holding The One Ring. The famous trapper (among the most famous Magic: The Gathering fans) received the card from Trafton himself, who allegedly confessed that he immediately thought of him in the video in which he announces the sale of one of the most important cards of all time .

In a video posted on TikTok, Trafton seems to be very excited about the sale: «I’ve been playing Magic since I was a kid, and of course it would be great to keep this card. But for a guy like me, to be able to sell it life changing».

It’s still: “I was really hoping it would go to someone who would appreciate it as much as I do. This is my dream come true, meeting Post Malone and him buying the One Ring card from me is literally a moment straight out of a fairy tale».

And what about the price? At the time of writing, the cost of the purchase has not been publicly disclosed, which was not disclosed in the video. Despite this, many fans they speculate that Post Malone paid a staggering $2.6 million (Street Reddit) to win the card, a price that would still be in line with the original valuations.

We’ll see if more details on this sale will emerge in the coming days, which to define legendary it is little.