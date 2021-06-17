Several weeks ago, Nintendo ad Game Builder Garage, and as it happened with Dreams in the Playstation 4, fans have already been creating some amazing games. Among them we have a recreation of PT, the playable teaser of the canceled Silent hills in charge of Hideo Kojima and Guillermo del Toro.

The programmer DigiGee I use the Game Builder Garage Nodon effect to create the constant feeling of darkness, that no matter how close you get, you never see the light. Each hallway introduces a new element, such as a rapidly disappearing spirit or doors that open on their own. It’s not quite as scary as the original, but it’s still an excellent tribute. You can check it yourself with the code G 002 XG2 9WT.

Among other things we also have a recreation of the Mario Kart original, in which you can control Mario while trying not to fall off the track. The code for this game is G 001 X6H M41.

We also have a new Sonic, although for now the project remains unfinished. However, its author, AliVe, you are designing custom sprites for this title so it will take a little longer. You can check it with the code G 008 1WD PCT.

Fountain: Kotaku