It should be emphasized that we are specifically talking about the launch model the larger one and no longer on sale. The Xbox One S models, or the 2016 revision, do not suffer from this problem.

The relationship arises from a small number of NeoGAF forum reports . Some players have reported having difficulty downloading updates for older Xbox One consoles.

According to a new report, some consoles Xbox One (launch model) can’t download firmware updates . According to Digital Foundry, console models released in 2013 fail to download the latest firmware update if they haven’t been updated in a while.

What we know about the Xbox One issue

After further investigation, the Digital Foundry team discovered that Xbox One consoles containing a firmware version outdated may no longer be able to update. Specifically, the team attempted to update three different Xbox One consoles: two showing a 2017 dashboard and a 2018 dashboard. All three failed to update to the latest firmware, notably failing both via direct download and USB update.

Xbox One S has no issues with updates

Please note that Xbox consoles cannot work online unless they have the latest firmware, which means that currently cannot access Xbox Live and they can’t even make digital purchases that require online verification. In short, this is a big problem.

Also, if you decide to reset consoles to factory settingsin practice it blocks them permanently because they can no longer be updated. Only if you have updated your console over the years by going from one update to the next regularly is it possible to download the most recent update.

According to Digital Foundry, Microsoft will be able to solve the problembut it’s a situation that makes you wonder what will happen in the future with old platforms: even if publishers decided to keep dedicated stores active for generations and generations, perhaps some users could remain blocked due to problems of this type.

On the same topic, remember that Microsoft has closed the Xbox 360 digital store, some games will be lost forever.