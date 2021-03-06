Technicians from the General Directorate of Cultural Assets will carry out an inspection of the San Esteban Palace to determine “the possible interest” of a brick pavement found during repair work on the building. While waiting for his report, these works were paralyzed, according to a spokesman for the Ministry of Finance and the Presidency. This measure of stopping the works was known hours after conservation groups such as Huermur warned of the movement of workers inside the Palace, headquarters of the regional government, and of the material that was being deposited in a container at the doors of the building. In addition, said entity asked if they had archaeological supervision, since the building is classified as an Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC), the maximum protection provided by regional regulations.

These repair work affect the heating system of the building and are caused by a broken pipe, according to the Ministry. “During the work, a brick pavement has appeared at shallow depth. The General Directorate of Heritage has paralyzed the work to notify Cultural Goods, whose technicians will carry out an inspection in the coming days to see what it is about, its possible interest and how to proceed, “says the same spokesman. According to the Ministry of Finance, these works “did not require an express authorization, given the urgent nature and since action is taken on the routes and existing driving ditches”. He further argues that it is about »interior repair works«.