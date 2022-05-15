President posts video of owner of Havan with Venezuelans and Cubans and says they fled socialism

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said in the early hours of this Sunday (May 15, 2022) that “some” Brazilians want Brazil to follow the path of Venezuela and Cuba, which live the “disastrous consequences of communism”.

The Chief Executive posted on his profile on twitter a video in which Luciano Hang, owner of the Havan chain of stores, talks with 6 Venezuelan employees and a Cuban about life in their countries of origin.

“[Hugo] Keys [da Venezuela] and Fidel [Castro, de Cuba] already died, but the disastrous consequences of communism continue”, wrote Bolsonaro on the social network. “Argentina and Chile are on the same path as Venezuela“, continued.

“Some still want that for Brazil. If you know, I ask that you also make a video with those who fled socialism and spread the word.”

In the video, employees reported sending money to family members, who “starve”. Hang asked them to send a message to young Brazilians and a Venezuelan woman said to “don’t vote wrong”, because all of Brazil “pay”.

Here’s the video:

– Venezuelans and Cubans say how their countries are doing. Chaves and Fidel are already dead, but the harmful consequences of communism continue.

– Argentina and Chile are on the same path as Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/B3q0ezySK1 — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) May 15, 2022

POWERDATA

Bolsonaro has stopped evolving and the distance that separates him from Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) was stable in the last 15 days, according to survey data PowerDate held from May 8 to 10, 2022. The former president remains in the lead with 42% of voting intentions in the simulation of the 1st round of the October elections, which includes a list of all pre-candidates already announced. The president has 35%.

Lula has 49% among those who receive up to 2 minimum wages per month, against 28% for Bolsonaro. This stratum corresponds to almost half of the population (46%). In a presidential contest, whoever wins among the poorest takes a huge step towards victory.

The current president, however, does better among those earning 2 to 5 minimum wages (41%) and more than 5 salaries (40%). These groups represent 54% of the electorate, but Bolsonaro’s lead is not enough to boost their percentages in the overall picture. Read the full survey on here.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Power 360 Journalism, with its own resources. Data were collected from May 8 to 10, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,000 interviews in 288 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-08423/2022.