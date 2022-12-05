In many cities throughout the European Union, noise, like air pollution, carries significant health risks. To address them, initiatives have been launched to reduce one of the main sources of both risks: traffic. Noise is the second environmental cause of health problems after air pollution, according to the United Nations World Health Organization.

In the European Union, 22 million people suffer severe chronic discomfort due to environmental noise and 12,000 deaths occur prematurely each year as a result of a prolonged exposure to environmental noisewhose main cause is traffic.

However, as with climate change, the EU’s fight against noise pollution involves not only mitigation, but also adaptation. Although traffic can be reversed by improving urban design, motorized transport will still cause noise and the key question is to find a way to limit its effect on the population.

This is where Bart Willems steps in, enthusing about a type of wall that he describes can bring people together rather than divide them. Willems has participated in a research project aimed at reducing annoying noise from roads and railways through barriers that divert sound waves from homes. This phenomenon is known as diffraction.

Stress

The objective was to provide a solution to a serious and, despite this, underestimated environmental problem, approaching it from a different perspective. The two conventional methods are to build noise-blocking concrete walls and to use more noise-absorbing materials on roads and railways.

“Diffraction is a third possibility,” says Willems, whose Dutch-based company, 4Silence BV, coordinated the WHISSPER project, funded by Horizon. 4Silence, based in the Netherlands, has developed walls with grooves of different depths, which reduce horizontal noise by diverting it in a vertical direction. This means smaller barriers can be used to keep more noise away from people. “With one of our three-foot-high walls, we can reduce noise by between seven and nine decibels,” Willems says. “A common barrier would have to be three meters to achieve the same effect,” he adds.

The technology to alleviate traffic noise proposed by the WHISSPER project has been undergoing trials since the beginning of 2019 until this year. Having tested the walls in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Denmark, the company says they are easy to install and maintain. Currently, it is trying to launch them on the market. “Since then, we have started the first commercial projects in the Netherlands,” says Willems. “And we are interested in marketing our walls in other countries.”

In these initiatives, 4Silence usually works with municipal or regional governments, such as the city of Eindhoven or the province of Utrecht. In Germany and the United Kingdom, two commercial projects have started with the Augsburg state works authority and the London transport authority. In addition to other European buyers, who will be announced in the coming months, the company is immersed in a prospecting process in countries such as Belgium and Denmark.

budget relief

Noise diffractive barriers will also have a positive impact on public budgets as they are half the cost of traditional noise reduction measures. Public coffers earmarked for infrastructure have already overturned with this problem. European spending to reduce noise from roads and rail axes amounts to 5.4 billion euros per year or 6% of what is spent annually in total on both modes of transport.

More information:

Even so, in the EU, exposure to traffic noise is only increasing. More than one in four people in Europe is subjected to a level of noise that is dangerous to health, be it at home, at school or in the workplace. On the other hand, on the mitigation front, efforts are being made to improve traditional methods. An independent project called SILENT RUBBER PAVE, funded by Horizon, makes the asphalt softer so that it is, as expected, quieter, and all while respecting the environment. A company based in Spain called Cirtec participates in this project.

Good vibrations

Cirtec is ready to sell a new asphalt additive called RARx, made from the rubber of tires that have reached their useful life. The RARx is added to the asphalt to absorb some of the traffic noise. Adding powdered rubber to asphalt had been tried before, but some difficulties arose in practice. “Before, the contractors applied the mixture directly on the asphalt, which caused endless problems,” says Guillermo Rodríguez Marfil, from Cirtec. “There were problems with the mix and with the subsequent cleaning of the equipment.”

With RARx, powdered rubber is factory mixed with mineral additives, such as bitumen, making it easy for asphalt producers to use. The noise from the cars is reduced between four and five decibels, according to Rodríguez Marfil. “The mixture decreases the stiffness of the asphalt, which lessens the vibration of the tires and translates into less noise,” he says.

It can also extend the life cycle of the roads, with the reduction in maintenance costs that this entails, and the whole concept is also circular, because the rubber comes from used tires. RARx is being put up for sale in different countries, including Spain. Test and construction projects have been carried out in Germany, Italy, Portugal and Ireland, partly within the framework of the European Silent Rubber Pave project.

The material is produced in Spain, but will soon also be manufactured at a second facility being built in Mexico, Cirtec’s largest market, according to Rodríguez Marfil. “The future is bright,” he says. “We work on several continents and our influence is growing,” he adds. He also says that they save money for public administrations and reduce noise for citizens.

Regulatory obstacles

In addition to finding markets for their new noise reduction tools, both Cirtec and 4Silence expect some regulatory changes to help grow the business. Since road construction is the responsibility of governments and their subcontractors, it is a highly regulated activity. “In the flooring sector, practices are the same as they have always been and can be difficult to change,” says Rodríguez Marfil. Willems of 4Silence supports this observation. “The infrastructure sector is not moving fast, especially if the laws have to change before we introduce our technology. Despite everything, we believe that over the next three years, the European population will begin to see our barriers regularly. he adds.

The research described in this article has been supported by EU funds. Article originally published in Horizonthe European Union Magazine for Research and Innovation.

