On March 11, the price of gasoline in the US reached a record figure of 4.33 dollars per gallon, which is just over one euro per liter, but not all states felt the damage equally. In California, where the state government passes the cost of cleaning up the environment and fighting climate change to consumers, it costs more than a dollar above the national average, while Kansas has the cheapest gasoline in the country for the opposite reason. .

Polls show that when their pockets are touched, voters confuse heart with speed. While most Americans agree to sacrifice gas prices to help Ukraine, they also blame the government for gas prices, citing it as the main factor why Joe Biden’s popularity continues to slide.

Several state governments, such as Georgia, Maryland and Connecticut, have decided to take drastic measures to reduce the price of gasoline. If Covid goes down and gasoline goes up, Maryland has eliminated some of its fuel taxes and plans to fill the budget hole that will leave with unused pandemic funds. The 36.1 cents per gallon that will stop weighing on Maryland gasoline will mean one hundred million dollars in the next 30 days. “As we continue to stand in solidarity with Ukraine over Russian aggression, we also feel the impact of rising inflation and rapidly rising gas prices,” Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said in announcing the measure, which has been approved with the support of the two parties in power.

Nothing is more popular than reconciling the heart with the pocket, but since in California the heart cannot betray the environment, Governor Gavin Newsom has proposed an economic package that, in addition to temporarily pausing taxes on gasoline, will finance public transport to residents.

Economists warn that the measure is populist and flashy, but it is focused on drivers and will not alleviate the galloping inflation that the country suffers in a wide range of sectors. An accounting maneuver that misses the shot of the underlying problems.