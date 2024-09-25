Last night, during Sony Interactive Entertainment’s State of Play, the Japanese company revealed the games of PlayStation Plus coming soon. In addition to confirming those for the lowest level – Essential, which is then also included for those who have Extra or Premium – the exclusive games for subscribers of these last two categories of the service have been indicated.

PS Plus Extra and Premium Games Coming Soon

First of all, subscribers of PlayStation Plus Extra (the second of the three subscription levels) will have access to The Last of Us Part 1. The availability date is not by chance September 26. It is not just any day but The Last of Us Day, or the day in which in the video game the epidemic of the fungus that brought down the entire world reached its peak and everything changed.

Let’s remember that The Last of Us Part 1 is the remake (available on PS5 and also on PC) of the original chapter released on PS3. It is the same game, but with a completely recreated graphical component, updated character models, improved environments, textures and more. In short, it is the most graphically beautiful version of Joel and Ellie’s adventure, which had previously received a remaster for PS4.

Subscribers to PS Plus Premium (the third level that includes all the previous ones), instead, will also have access to Dino Crisis and Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain, two classics in the history of video games. They do not have a release date yet and are coming “soon”. Blood Omen in particular was not chosen by chance, given that the remaster of the first two Legacy of Kain is coming.