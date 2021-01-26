The Dubai Health Authority has announced the cessation of some medically unnecessary dental services, as part of the precautionary measures implemented by the authority, to enhance prevention and protection from Covid-19, among its employees and dealers.

The authority clarified that all decisions that are taken are in the interest of society, while fully preserving the continuity of the necessary and basic services that are indispensable and in a manner that balances between providing the necessary medical service to everyone who needs it, and reducing those that can be classified as unnecessary, to confirm the highest levels of Safety for all members of society, whether those working in the authority’s medical facilities, including medical staff, nursing teams, and auxiliary services, or the general public, who refer to its clinics and health centers spread throughout the emirate.

The Dental Services Department has taken several precautionary steps to limit the spread of the virus, as the service is provided only for necessary cases under strict preventive measures, while medical teams including doctors and assistants have been stressed on the necessity to wear special masks, face shields, gloves and medical gowns for procedures that do not generate aerosols, with Recommending the use of medical gowns that cover the entire body for workers and patients in cases that generate an aerosol, attracting the latest devices that reduce this aerosol, in addition to applying sterilization protocol to the place and the devices used, as well as completing sterilization procedures for medical staff after completing the treatment service for each patient and before receiving else.

The authority stated that all unnecessary elective surgeries have been canceled, and some services provided in dental clinics have been reduced, in order to prevent the virus, besiege the virus and narrow the opportunities for its transmission in the maximum possible way, and in support of continuous efforts aimed at preserving the health of all members of society and ensuring their safety, which is What constitutes a top priority for the Dubai government, represented by the Dubai Health Authority and all agencies concerned with combating the virus.

The Dubai Health Authority confirmed the continuation of work in a number of its dental clinics to provide services to patients and necessary cases, while reducing the number of these clinics, indicating that dental services will be provided daily from Sunday to Thursday in the period from 7:30 am to 9:30 pm In a group of its medical centers and facilities, namely: the Nad Al Hamar Center, Al Barsha Center, in addition to Al Mizhar Center, Al Safa Center, Al Mamzar Center (for children only), in addition to Rashid Hospital and Hatta Hospital.

The authority noted that the two centers (Nad Al Hamar and Al Barsha) will be designated for urgent cases and appointments, while the centers (Al Mizhar, Al Safa, and Al Mazzar) and Rashid Hospital will receive only cases with appointments, at the same time any emergency or injury is received in the trauma department of Rashid Hospital. 24 hours a day, seven days a week.





