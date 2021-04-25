Never before have the Oscars been held in April. Never before have there been so many female candidates (76), including two contenders for the best director statuette: Chloé zhao for ‘Nomadland’ Y Emmerald fennell for ‘A promising young woman’. Never before has there been so much racial diversity among the nominated actors: six African-American performers, the British of Pakistani origin and Muslim Riz Ahmed, the korean Youn Yuh-jung… Never before have platform productions garnered more nominations than films from traditional studios. Netflix, which accumulates 35 nominations, is behind ‘Mank’ Y ‘The Chicago 7 trial’, two of the eight films aspiring to the jackpot.

The pandemic closed theaters and viewers threw themselves into the internet to consume fictions that have drawn a new map of the entertainment industry. The Oscar gala, which Movistar + broadcasts at dawn from Sunday to Monday (from 2:00 am), you will surely lose your audience as it has been happening in recent years. Few have seen the nominated films in a year without blockbusters. If in the last edition of the Hollywood awards the world was opened with the unexpected triumph of the Korean ‘Parasites’, in this the protagonism falls on productions from streaming platforms and independent studio divisions.

‘Mank’ (10 nominations). David Fincher achieves the highest number of nominations with his chronicle of the preparation of ‘Citizen Kane’ from the figure of its screenwriter, Herman Mankiewicz. Paradoxically, the only movie that talks about golden Hollywood this year is produced by Netflix.

New faces and new themes. The disinherited from the system, workers who at retirement age have to hit the road in search of sustenance, star in ‘Nomadland’, the favorite of the night. US-based Chinese filmmaker Chloé Zhao may become the second woman to win the Oscar for best director after Kathryn Bigelow. In addition, it has the opportunity to win three other awards: film, adapted screenplay and editing. If it did, it would equal the record of Walt Disney, the only person to have won four Oscars in one night.

Above, ‘A promising young woman’ (5 nominations). Carey Mulligan shines in a provocative reflection on rape culture that could win the actress an Oscar; below, ‘The father’ (5 nominations). Anthony Hopkins, plunging into the depths of senile dementia, seconded by the prodigious Olivia Colman; ‘Judas and the black Messiah’ (6 nominations). The Black Panthers and activism in the America of the 60s are revisited in a film indebted to the Black Lives Matter.

The racial violence of ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’, the rebellious America of ‘The Chicago 7 trial’, the culture of rape in ‘A promising young woman’, the senile dementia of ‘The father’, addictions and mental health in ‘Sound of Metal’… The Oscars echo issues of all kinds and reflect a diversity that was questioned in the past. The #OscarSoWhites of six years ago and the #MeToo movement led the Hollywood Academy to recruit new partners from around the world. An example: oddly enough, This year is the first in which all the producers of a movie, ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’, are black.

A gala at the station



Two Spaniards can lift the statuette that weighs 3,850 grams: Sergio Lopez-Rivera, makeup manager of ‘The mother of blues’, Y Santiago Colomo, author of the visual effects of the Disney film ‘The magnificent Ivan’. The Spanish-Chilean co-production ‘The mole agent’, from Maite Alberdi, you can win the Oscar for best documentary. It would be the culmination of a unique film that was born at the San Sebastian Festival thanks to the efforts of the production companies María del Puy Alvarado and Marisa Fernández Armenteros.

‘Sound of Metal’ (6 nominations). Few have seen this film available on Amazon Prime Video about a deaf drummer played by a superb Riz Ahmed.

The hook of the ceremony to recover television audiences is, without a doubt, its face-to-face nature. Director Steven Soderbergh, who has spent two months preparing it against the clock, does not want to see even in painting thanks for Zoom, like those that occurred at the Golden Globes. The author of ‘Erin Brokovich’ claims a dynamic television show, with excited winners and the cameras capturing their tears in the foreground. As has happened in recent editions, no comedian has wanted to accept the role of presenter to avoid being lynched in networks for some politically incorrect joke. Among the stars who will act as masters of ceremonies has been confirmed to Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Bong Joon-ho, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston, Laura Dern, Harrison Ford, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Rita Moreno, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, Renée Zellweger, and Zendaya.

In addition to the Dolby Theater, the main stage of the gala will be Union Station (Los Angeles central station), which allows greater physical distance between the guests. European nominees will be able to attend the party from “international centers” in Paris and London. The presentation of the honorary awards and the musical numbers (recorded) will be divided between a Hollywood theater and the new Academy Film Museum designed by Renzo Piano, which will open to the public on September 30.

‘The Chicago 7 trial’ (6 nominations). Aaron Sorkin directs for Netflix a drama based on the judicial and political chronicle of troubled America in 1968.

The stars have been cleared to remove their masks when the cameras are focusing on them. During the announcements they will have to put it back on. The 93rd edition of the Academy Awards, its leaders promise, will have cinema aesthetics, panoramic format and it will be relayed to 24 frames per second. There will be a red carpet, although not as crowded as in the past. In the manner of the Superbowl, even two highly anticipated movie trailers will be released: the new version of ‘West Side Story’ directed by Steven Spielberg and the musical ‘In the Heights’, by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

‘Minari’ (6 nominations). Lee Isaac Chung taints his family’s experience as an immigrant in rural America with bitterness. Look out for the actress who plays the clan’s grandmother, Youn Yuh-Jung, who can repeat her triumph at the Golden Globes and win the Oscar for best supporting actress.

The critics’ pool



Oskar Belategui

Best film: ‘Nomadland’. This portrait of the America of job insecurity and loneliness has won all the awards, including the Golden Globe. Indie cinema for the year of emerging voices.

Best Director: Chloé Zhao. The ‘Nomadland’ author will make history by being the second woman to win a directing Oscar after Kathryn Bigelow. And he opts for three other statuettes.

Best actress: Andra Day. The protagonist of ‘The United States against Billie Holiday’ has already snatched the Golden Globe from Frances McDormand in the era of Black Lives Matter.

Best Actor: Chadwick Boseman. The protagonist of the lazy ‘The mother of the blues’, who died last August at the age of 43, will deserve the posthumous Oscar because Hollywood loves these things.

Borja CRespo

Best film: ‘A promising young woman’. An exultant debut that attacks with nerve and intelligence against toxic masculinity, in a juggling exercise with genre cinema. It would be a nice surprise.

Best Director: David Fincher. ‘Mank’ is not a film accessible to the general public. It is a joy for the senses depending on the level of cinephilia of the viewer.

Best actress: Carey Mulligan. His work in ‘A promising young woman’ is incontestable, embodying a not simple character who twists as the story progresses.

Best Actor: Riz Ahmed. His acting talent is on another level. For ‘Sound of Metal’ he spent half a year learning to play the drums, in addition to applying sign language.

Josu Eguren

Best film: ‘Nomadland’. Netflix will have to wait another year because a champion has emerged from the armies of independent cinema who talks about Steinbeck’s America in the days of Amazon.

Best Director: Chloé Zhao. Learn to spell your name well, because one of Marvel’s most ambitious projects is yet to be released: ‘The Eternals’.

Best actress: Carey Mulligan. The protagonist of ‘A promising young woman’ is one step away from crowning an immaculate career without ups and downs. He deserves it more than anyone.

Best Actor: Chadwick Boseman. The posthumous tribute to the protagonist of ‘The mother of the blues’ is so tempting that among the bookmakers there is no other option.

Iker Cortés

Best film: ‘Sound of Metal’. The life of a battery changes completely when you go deaf. With an amazing sound design, it is not your typical film of improvement and for that reason it is worth it.

Best Director: David Fincher. The success of ‘Mank’ has been diluted. Few think it is a masterpiece anymore. It is, yes, an impeccable work of direction and photography.

Best actress: Carey Mulligan. The protagonist of ‘A promising young woman’ embroiders a role full of edges driven by revenge against sexual predators. Sparkly.

Best Actor: Riz Ahmed. ‘Sound of Metal’ could hardly be understood without the anguish, rage and fear of the unknown that Riz Ahmed infuses into a role as complicated as it is grateful.