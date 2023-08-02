The lawyer warned that from September 1, some medical services will become paid

From autumn in Russia, some medical services will become paid, first of all, this applies to a number of types of emergency care. Irina Gritsenko, a medical lawyer of the Legal Policy Bar Association, told the Prime agency about this. The expert refers to decree of the Government of Russia No. 736, which comes into force on September 1, 2023 and is valid until September 1, 2026.

According to the document, citizens will now be able to charge money for emergency medical care in case of sudden acute illnesses and exacerbation of chronic diseases if this does not threaten the patient’s life. In addition, the decree approves paid examinations and hospitalization not on doctor’s orders, but at the request of the patient. Gritsenko explains that if a citizen asks a therapist to assign him a study by a narrow specialist, and the doctor sees no evidence for this, the patient will have to pay for the service.

The resolution also states that if medicines from those not included in the list of vital and essential medicines were not purchased by the hospital at the expense of budgetary funds, then they can be prescribed to the patient for an additional fee. A similar update will apply to medical devices and medical nutrition – if they are not purchased at the expense of the budget, then the patient may be asked to pay for them.

Also, the individual observation of a nurse by a patient will become paid, if there is no corresponding decree from the doctor. The expert adds that citizens are required to pay for anonymous assistance. We are talking about any medical services without confirming the identity of the patient.

One of the most significant innovations for Russians will be the ability to draw up a contract for paid medical care via the Internet, Albina Gadzhieva, Deputy Dean of the HSE Faculty of Law, said earlier. Also, according to the new rules, the patient is not required to provide the medical organization with a copy of the passport or SNILS to conclude an agreement, only the data of the passport will be needed.