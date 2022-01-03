Reinier Arrived in the winter market of the 2019/20 season. He follows the philosophy that the white club has followed in recent times of signing promising young people from football. Real Madrid has paid € 30 million to Flamengo to get their services. Photo:

January 3, 2022

Brahim The young Spaniard is the last reinforcement of the white club in the winter window. It came from Manchester City.

JESUS ​​ALVAREZ ORIHUELA

January 3, 2022

Martin Ödegaard The Norwegian was presented on January 22, 2015. Since then he has not managed to make a place in the first team, although this year he is one of the revelation players of the season.

RAFA APARICIO

January 3, 2022

Marcelo He arrived in the winter of 2006, Madrid paid Fluminense 6 million euros for him. Barely used by Capello (6 games), he took center stage with Schuster and Juande, who placed him indoors. There it exploded and is currently essential.

JESUS ​​RUBIO

January 3, 2022

Adebayor The Togolese footballer was presented by Jorge Valdano at the Santiago Bernabéu in January 2011 on loan. At the end of the season, Real Madrid did not make its purchase effective and the forward returned to Manchester City.

PEPE ANDRES

January 3, 2022

Cassano He arrived in January 2006, injured and with a few extra kilos, for 5.5 million. It lasted that season and the next (29 games and four goals). In May 2008, the rebellious player was transferred to Sampdoria for free.

CARLOS MARTINEZ

January 3, 2022

Cicinho He arrived in December 2005 after paying 8 million to Sao Paulo. That campaign he played 24 games (3 goals). In the 06-07 season he was injured and found Capello mistrust (he played seven games). On 08/07, he went to Roma for 9 million.

FELIPE SEVILLANO

January 3, 2022

Diego Lopez It arrived in January 2013 (after an injury to Iker Casillas) for 3.5 million euros. With the arrival of Ancelotti, he played as a starter in League matches, alternating with Casillas, who played in the Champions League and Cup. He had a contract until 2017, but in the summer of 2014 he was transferred to AC Milan.

REALMADRID.COM

January 3, 2022

Faubert In January 2009, Real Madrid paid West Ham 1.5 million for his loan until the end of the season. He only played 127 minutes in two games.

JESUS ​​RUBIO

January 3, 2022

Gago In December 2006, Madrid paid Boca 18 million euros for him. He started hesitantly, but settled on the double pivot (in 07-08 he played 40 games). The arrival of Xabi Alonso relegated him to the bench.

HELIOS DE LA RUBIA

January 3, 2022

Gravesen First winter signing of Florentino Pérez. It happened in the 04-05 season. Real Madrid paid Everton 3.5 million euros. In 06-07, after 49 games and several controversies with his teammates, he went to Celtic for 2.8 million.

CARLOS MARTINEZ

January 3, 2022

Higuain He came from River (12 million euros) in December 2006. Since then his goals were decisive. It was key in the comebacks that gave the 30th League; On 07-08 he scored in Pamplona the goal that Liga 31 gave.

HELIOS DE LA RUBIA

January 3, 2022

Huntelaar Real Madrid wanted to replace the injured Van Nistelrooy. He paid 20 million to Ajax in January 2009. He alternated great performances (three doubles), with gray days. He played 15 games (8 goals). It was sold to Milan for 18 million in the summer of 2009.

JESUS ​​AGUILERA

January 3, 2022

Lass He arrived in December 2008 due to the injury of Mahamadou Diarra. Madrid paid 20 million to Portsmouth. He arrived as a stranger but over time he became one of the pillars of the team for his sacrifice and versatility.

DANIEL SASTRE

January 3, 2022

Portillo Re-caught in January 2005, despite the fact that the previous July it was loaned to Fiorentina. He only played four games (138 minutes). On 05-06, he was transferred to Bruges and on 06-07, transferred to Nástic. In 07-08, Osasuna gave 1.5 million.

JESUS ​​RUBIO

January 3, 2022

Equal He was loaned out to Queens Park Rangers in the summer of 2008, but was re-caught in December. He served in the five games he played (84 minutes). In the summer of 2009 Madrid sold him to Getafe.

JESUS ​​RUBIO

January 3, 2022

Lucas silva It arrived in January 2015 from the Cruzeiro for 13 million euros. Due to his health problems, he could not be at the desired level. Finally, after ruling out serious problems, he returned on loan to the Brazilian team in January 2017 where he will play until June 2018.

FELIPE SEVILLANO

January 3, 2022

Panucci The Italian side was a request from Capello to reinforce Madrid's right side. Important in the achievement of the seventh European Cup for Real Madrid.



January 3, 2022

Ze Roberto It arrived in the winter market from the Brazilian Portuguese. The lack of opportunities at Madrid made him pack his bags early, first on loan to Flamengo and then transferred to Bayer Leverkusen. He recently retired at age 43.



January 3, 2022

Karembeu After a tough fight with Barcelona for the French midfielder, Madrid took the Caledonian player for more than 2,000 million of the old pesetas.

JJGUILLEN

January 3, 2022

Savio The Brazilian arrived at Madrid from Flamengo. His overflow and technique with his youth presaged a budding talent that he could not finish breaking in Concha Espina.



January 3, 2022

