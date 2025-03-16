Carrefour is the first European group of the hypermarket sector, with 14,000 stores in 40 countries, of which more than 4,500 They are in France and about 1,500 in Spain.

Are there many price differences between chain stores in France and those in Spain? The authors of the Tiktok account @somosguiris, Emilio and CarmenThey have recorded a video to check.

This couple of Spaniards lived in the neighboring country and there they decided to go to a Carrefour to make the purchase of Some basic products.

Prices in France

Baguette Pan: 0.55 euros per unit.

Eggs (10 units): 1.65 euros,

Semi -skimmed milk (1 liter): 0.92 euros.

Whole milk (1 liter): 1.08 euros.

Fruits and vegetables (variable proportions): 0.99 euros.

Olive oil (1 liter): 8.75 euros.

Rice (1 kilo): 1.25 euros.

Chicken breasts (1 kilo): 15.19 euros. .

Pasta (1 kilo): 1.29 euros.

Prices in Spain

Baguette Pan: 0.55 euros per unit, as in France.

Eggs (12 units): 2.80 euros.

Semi -skimmed milk (1 liter): 0.85 euros.

Whole milk (1 liter): 0.94 euros.

Olive oil (1 liter): 5.84 euros the liter.

Rice (1 kilo): 1.38 euros.

Chicken breasts (1 kilo): 7.29 euros.

Pasta (1 kilo): 1.25 euros.

You have to keep in mind that These prices are 2023 And that they are now higher in both cases due to inflation, although in general, making the purchase in Spain is cheaper than in France.