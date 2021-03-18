Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Monster Hunter Rise and many more of the best Nintendo Switch games are discounted thanks to a new Currys voucher.

All-round it’s an excellent set of Nintendo Switch deals with some of the lowest prices I’ve seen on many of the console’s biggest releases.

The code you’ll need to use at the end of the checkout is ‘FNDDGAME’. It’s intended use is to give you free next day delivery, but if you use it alongside the standard delivery option it’ll just take £ 5 off the price of each game.

The highlight is probably Animal Crossing: New Horizons for £ 30.99. The wonderfully pleasant lifestyle sim was one of last year’s biggest games and this is a terrific price if you fancy calmly pottering around an island while massively indebted to Tom Nook.

For those looking ahead to next week’s big Switch release, Monster Hunter Rise is £ 34.99 – that’s the lowest price it’s been so far pre-launch. I appreciate I’m massively late to the party but I’ve only just picked up World and have already tipped over 100 hours play time. Even still, I’m tempted at this price for the opportunity to continue the interminable grind for monster parts away from the sofa.

Those aren’t the only two games eligible for this offer, though. It applies to any Switch game (plus a handful of PS5, PS4 and Xbox titles) that is over £ 30. You can browse through the full list here or check out some of the best offers below:

Fancy more bargains? You can always swing over to Jelly Deals for all the top offers on games, tech and everything else!