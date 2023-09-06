The priest Marcial Maciel receives the blessing of Pope John Paul II. TARCISIO SAMANIEGO (Dark Room)

A group of 32 former consecrated women from Regnum Christi, the female branch of the Legionaries of Christ Congregation, have published a letter on Tuesday in support of a Chilean complainant who accuses of having suffered group rapes by priests in a vocational discernment center in Santiago between 2008 and 2010, when I was a teenager. “We were subjected to an environment in which the abuse of power and conscience were common, and where the sexual assaults described in the lawsuit could have occurred,” the signatories maintain about the civil lawsuit filed last June by the alleged victim, now 32 years old, a former student of Colegio Cumbres, an exclusive educational establishment administered by the Legionnaires of the Chilean capital.

The complainant entered the Regnum Christi Student Center when she was 16 years old and left when she was 18. The case is confidential, but in mid-August the civil lawsuit for compensation for damages, which describes sexual abuse, was leaked through social networks , of power and conscience perpetrated by seven priests and two consecrated women, whom he points out as perpetrators, accomplices or accessories after the fact. After the leak, the complainant’s family asked for “respect and privacy” for a woman who “was dragged into a system that manipulated, denigrated and abused her to the extreme,” according to a statement from the Trust Foundationrepresentative of the complainant.

The ex-consecrated and ex-members of the Student Center, where women are trained as part of the vocational discernment process, maintain: “The context reported in the complaint seems plausible to us.” They mention that the consecrated women had to “yield ‘their own judgment in favor of them (authorities and superiors), as a holocaust pleasing to God’, that is, as an act of total self-sacrifice carried out out of love, as indicated in the statutes”. They also say that they could not “reveal thoughts, emotions and personal experiences”, inside and outside the communities and that having friends was considered “being unfaithful to God”. “In this way, they kept us isolated from each other, and in many cases, very emotionally dependent on the directors,” they point out in the letter.

At the end of June, the Regnum Christi Chile Movement indicated that the alleged victim filed two separate complaints in November 2019, one before the Consecrated Women of Regnum Christi in Chile and another before the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith of the Holy See (CDF ), in Rome.

Regarding the first, which accused two consecrated women, they reported that “it was considered that there could be plausibility in some of the elements presented, but that it was necessary to contrast several aspects because the conditions set had not allowed sufficient depth.” This led to a second investigation, carried out by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith in July 2021, where “the general director of the Regnum Christi Consecrated Women closed the case for having verified that there are no indications that give sufficient support to the complaint against the consecrated and the ex-consecrated”.

The complaint filed with the CDF “referred to several Legionary priests of Christ.” They entrusted a canonist with the preliminary investigation, which lasted nine months. The CDF ordered the case to be archived because “sufficient elements were not gathered to give credibility to the complaint.” The Foundation for Trust alleged that “his work, which lasted until April 2021, was extremely hostile towards our client, disregarding the pastoral protocols that the Catholic Church has developed for the care of victims of abuse.”

At the end of August, the seven priests of the Legionaries of Christ accused in the civil lawsuit filed by the former student of Colegio Cumbres, requested before the Prosecutor’s Office that the facts “be investigated according to the processes provided by Chilean law.” With this, said the territorial director of the Legionaries of Christ in Chile, the priest Gabriel Bárcena, “the priests seek that the competent criminal courts are the ones that examine and judge impartially, and in full respect for the rights of all people involved. Within these rights, in addition to the due care of confidentiality requested by the plaintiff, there is also that of priests in terms of safeguarding their dignity, their reputation and their presumption of innocence.

The founder of the Legionaries of Christ, Marcial Maciel, abused at least 60 minors, according to an investigation by the Legionaries themselves published in 2019. Since 1943, the Vatican had documents on the pedophilia of the Mexican religious.