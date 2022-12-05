THE TRUTH MURCIA. Monday, December 5, 2022, 01:34



The municipality of Murcia will have around thirty concerts during the Christmas holidays. “We want all the residents, no matter how old they are, to be able to enjoy great shows and musical events during the holiday period,” municipal sources indicated.

These concerts, of very diverse styles of music, will be held in different parts of the municipality and will reach districts and neighborhoods such as Zeneta, Javalí Viejo, Espinardo, Barrio del Progreso, Lobosillo, Vista Alegre or San Basilio. Guille Solano, Ester Vallejo and Fac y Jara will kick off, on December 6 in the Plaza de los Apóstoles, a musical program that will last until January 3. These live shows will return Christmas activities to the Circular square, which will feature artists such as Shaman Shaman, Aló Presidente or Lydia Martín.