Joel He grew up in the Atlético quarry and lived through the first moments of Cholismo. The goalkeeper is one more product of the golden years of a rojiblanca academy that is now experiencing moments of weakness. At 30, he speaks with serenity about what his team is at stake in this final stretch of the season and its future.

Betis comes in line to ascending to the last nine games.

2021 has been very positive for the group, we are on the right track and Atlético comes to us at the right time. The team is in the position we want and it remains to be finished in these nine games that remain.

What has changed in a Betis career that is observed from less to more?

There was a moment when we were aware that the squad had to step up, and we have. Betis from last season and from the beginning of this one has nothing to do with now. We control the games much more, even in which the result has been put against, we have been able to turn it around. The team either wins or is close. This is the line we want and it has cost a lot. I have been here for three seasons and we have had difficult moments to now loosen up. The most important thing arrives. It is useless to be there and not achieve the goal. Europe cannot be taken as an obsession, without wearing out, but with a fine-tuned point of view because we fight with clubs that have made important economic efforts, such as Real and Villarreal, it will be a beautiful ending for everyone.

Saved is doubt, will it arrive?

He arrived with discomfort, I do not know if he will arrive. It is a marvel and it will try.

The moment of Borja Iglesias also marks his improvement, which is also doubtful. In the phase of the season where more weight, he charges the goal, he is finding it.

It is important that the forwards are happy, that they score, that they have chances. It is important to have him at a time like this, looking at the door, but we must not detract from Toni Sanabria at the time, Loren, Juanmi … We need everyone plugged in.

Talk about the importance of being happy, is Fekir?

It is not true what came out in the media. He is very happy at Betis. You know how important it is for the team and for the club. He will continue to give Betis many joys. We are calm because we know that here it is happy.

Atlético arrives with casualties, but you will not be able to count on Víctor Ruiz either.

The partner who has to supply, will do well. This season has already passed, there is always a teammate ready and he performs, those things are allowing us to reach the end with options from Europe.

Simeone will not be able to count on Luis Suárez or Llorente, his two players with the most goals.

Those casualties are important, because they have been doing well and giving things to the team. But Atlético has many resources. We must wait for the best version of Atlético, against them it has always cost us a lot.

You know the changing room of Atlético de Simeone. What happened to them to lose so much advantage?

They have sent a message that is true, before starting it was signed to be in first position at this time with a point on the second. It is true that with the advantage they have had it is not easy, but they will try to close the objective. We, for our part, will do our thing. It’s going to be a very complicated game because of everything they play for and everything we play for ourselves.

One player he agreed with is Saúl, who is not at his best. What happens?

They are stages of the footballers. It is important that you keep wanting to turn it around. It happened with Koke, even the fans came to whistle. But with work, humility and accepting criticism in the end it is achieved. Saúl does not lack maturity or experience to turn it around. It will continue to be important for Atlético.

How do you beat Atlético?

Since I’ve been here, we’ve only done it once and it was at home. They are complicated games, because Atlético lives on detail. It seems that the game has it under control and there is an opportunity for strategy and with the quality they have … They are usually cold games, but we will be prepared.

You were being the starter in the Betis goal and now you have not been for three games. How is this entering and leaving the eleven this season?

Some of the situations that I am experiencing this year are not easy to digest, but I am clear that I have to keep fighting and be prepared for when the team needs me. I think I have had a great campaign. I have responded when needed. I have one year left on my contract that I want to fulfill, fighting for this hobby and this club that deserve that I leave everything.

Betis have signed Rui Silva for next season, does it bother the goalkeepers to know that?

They are decisions that the club makes and that we do not control. Both Claudio Bravo and Dani Martín and I do everything possible to achieve the objective, which is to enter Europe. The rest we cannot control. The club will make the decisions. We all have contracts and we want to fulfill them.

The last game you played was the derby, which they lost 1-0 and you were singled out for it. Have you reviewed that action?

Sure. I analyze everything. For me, it is also not a mistake to say that it was lost because of my fault. The coach forces us goalkeepers to play ahead, as I am on that play, but it is true that En-Nesyri’s play came out perfect. I try to be on top in the moment it controls to pounce. That sometime they eliminate you by dribbling to the side and score a goal, well yes. But in situations like this I have taken a lot this season. You have to bear in mind that there is quality up front as well and in this case it was more of the rival’s success than my mistake. But you already know what derbies are like. When it is lost, they do a lot of damage. But you are also aware that you are in a very demanding club and that is good.

To the goalkeeper in general, do mistakes weigh more than successes?

It depends on the result, which helps a lot. A forward fails seven times, but the team wins 1-0 and nothing happens. If it is true that if the goalkeeper has a slip and ends in a goal … We live with that pressure since we were children and it is beautiful. I never lose my nerve, neither in good times nor in bad times.

Oblak said that there are saves that are like goals.

Totally and more it. He has given Atlético many points. And the moments of those stops. There are stops that do not seem so important, but they are the key perhaps to start a comeback or to change the course of a match. Every day the goalkeeper’s position is valued more, not only defensively, but also offensively. They force us to have that resource and we enjoy it.

Is the coach asked for explanations when not playing?

In my case, whenever I have had to do it, I have done it out of respect, I have sat down and I have told him what I think. At the time I had a talk with Pellegrini, I told him and that’s it. I’m 30 years old now, I know what this is about, I know when I can tell you. The important thing is not to hurt the club. From maturity, everything can be talked about.

He likes to analyze football. Right now, what is the world reference in goalkeeping: your particular Yashine award?

We are facing a generation in which we cannot so much opt for one or the other as when we lived through the Buffon and Iker years. Now we talk about different profiles. Ter Stegen, De Gea, Oblak … The important thing is that you are seeing a lot of level. In the league we have a lot and good.

De Gea, his former teammate, is also experiencing a period in which he plays less at United.

Knowing him, after more than ten years at United, I don’t think he’s nervous. No one can blame him for anything. I’m sure he’s going to give United a lot again. De Gea cannot be doubted by a bump or results that have not occurred. Nobody doubts his level.

You two, precisely, are the product of the best years of the Atlético youth academy, which is now going through a difficult time. What was special about the academy in its time and what can it be missing now?

The level of the first team has a lot to do with it. In our time the goal of the first team was different. Now they have been installed in the Champions for many years. Players of a very powerful level are coming to the club, investing very high figures. We have to see how to manage that. But knowing the greatness of that club, I have no doubt that guys will continue to come out. Other years, it is true that a litter of ten players came out, but it has also happened to clubs like Madrid or Barcelona. They had very good generations and it is very difficult to have a team of youth players. Atlético has grown brutally since I left and they will continue to come out of the youth squad.

Where do you see Betis next season and where do you see yourself?

We will give everything to get into Europe. There is a squad, but you have to take each game as a final. And about me, I want to fulfill my contract, I will give it my all. I’ve been here for three years and no one is going to be able to reproach me for anything if at some point I have to leave. I will do my bit to achieve the goal.