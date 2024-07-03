Some | The youth organization of fundamental Finns demanded “demonstrators in wheelchairs” – This is how the organization explains the publication it deleted

Some|The message of the publication was not transmitted in the intended way, even to its own membership, says Lauri Laitinen, chairman of the Fundamental Finnish Youth.

Government party the youth organization of fundamental Finns, Fundamental Finnish Youth, published a statement on Facebook on Tuesday with the title “Police occupational health to be taken care of – demonstrators in wheelchairs!”.

In the text, the organization presented the use of wheelchairs to remove demonstrators from Elokapina demonstrations. The work ergonomics of the police would improve, and the protesters’ clothes would not get dirty, the organization argued in the publication.

Later that day, the post was removed from Facebook.

“The whole thing was not fully thought out. We took it away,” the organization commented in another Facebook update.

Publication “a glint in the corner of the eye” was made, but the message was not transmitted as intended, even to its own membership, says the chairman of the Fundamental Finnish Youth Lauri Laitinen for HS.

“When a person gets in the way and forces them to move off the road, they put both themselves and the police in an unpleasant position. From that, the idea arose that if they were lifted in a wheelchair, it would be easier to collect them,” says Laitinen.

In the social media discussion, taking a stand was interpreted as insinuation with violence. Animal rebellion blamed on the weekend police for excessive use of force in breaking up the demonstration.

According to Laitinen, the organization did not know how to expect that the wheelchair request would evoke an image of wheelchair abuse.

“It is possible that we were too quick to react [mielenosoitukseen]. In the future, we will digest and think longer before publishing,” says Laitinen.

According to Laitinen, the decision to remove the publication was the youth organization’s, but the communication after the removal was guided by the parent party.