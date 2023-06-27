Some | “Teen Tinder” was linked to sexual crimes in Sweden – This is the situation in Finland

Svenska Dagbladet has done several articles dealing with the problems of the Yubo application. According to the expert, for example, the fact that a teenager shares his location with everyone can expose him to harassment.

Swedish newspaper Svenska Dagbladet is linked by The Yubo app for several sex crime convictions.

Yubo, which started its operations in 2015, says on its website that it is the social media for generation Z, which allows young people to find new friends or communities.

The platform has been named “Tinder for teenagers”, because the application has a similar function to that of several dating services aimed at adults. Users’ profiles are swiped left or right, and when two users swipe right on each other, they become a match and can send each other private messages.

Sweden According to Dagbladet’s report, since 2018, there have been 20 sex crime convictions in Sweden where Yubo has served as a meeting place between the perpetrator and the minor victim.

According to the newspaper, there were also some cases during the period in which it was suspected that contact through Yubo led to a sexual crime, but in which the suspects were not convicted.

The newspaper says that two 12-year-old children were sexually harassed after meeting a previously unknown person in Yubo. However, it was not possible to prove that the suspect was the owner of the user account.

The leading expert of the service for you on somessa Anni Pätilän according to the application does not come up in Finland especially in contacts from young people.

The service for you on social media does investigative helping work on Tiktok, Snapchat and Instagram. Children and young people can contact the project’s employees if they encounter harassment, harassment or bullying on social media.

The target group of the “For you on social media” project is 8-21-year-olds, who are encountered on social media platforms popular with young people, such as Instagram, Tiktok and Snapchat.

The most typical contact person is around 10–14 years old. Pätilä says that the vast majority of young people’s contacts concern communication that took place in the Snapchat application. There have only been isolated contacts related to the Yubo application.

According to Pätilä, the usage features of some platforms can expose you to harassment and abuse. For example, in Snapchat, it is easy to constantly share your location with all your contacts.

On Yubo, user profiles whose age is set to 13-17 cannot share their location.

According to Pätilä, those social media platforms that market themselves to minors should do everything possible to prevent inappropriate messaging between children and adults.

Yubo stresses that it is not a dating app, and that it does not encourage its underage users to meet each other outside the internet.

It has also made restrictions on its platform, with which it tries to prevent adults from applying for the company of children through the application.

Yubo says that it has divided its users into two groups, 13–17-year-olds and over 18-year-olds. Adults cannot see the profiles of minors or send them private messages.

When creating a profile, the user informs the application of their birthday and takes a picture of their face. According to Yubo, it uses facial recognition technology to determine whether the stated birthday matches the estimated age of the facial image.

Although the method for verifying age does not seem to be fraud-proof, Yubo says on its website that it does not want to require its users to provide proof of identity, for example, because many minors do not have such.

Pätilä is not surprised that children and young people would like to use an application where they communicate with a complete stranger.

“Adding random and unknown people is quite common on social media platforms. It’s part of the snapping culture of children and young people, adding randoms, so to speak,” says Pätilä.

One the issue is repeated in the contacts received by the For Sua värt somsa service.

A child who has experienced harassment or harassment on social media has often downloaded an application whose use the parent has already forbidden in advance.

“We are contacted when you are nervous about telling your parents about what happened, because the possible punishment for breaking the rules is scary.”