reinier
Arrived in the winter market of the 2019/20 season. Follow the philosophy that the white club has followed in recent times to sign promising young soccer players. Real Madrid has disbursed 30 million euros to Flamengo to get their services.
VIEW press
Corbis via Getty Images
Brahim
The young Spaniard is the last reinforcement of the white club in the winter window. He came from Manchester City.
JESUS ALVAREZ ORIHUELA
ACE DAILY
Martin Odegaard
The Norwegian was presented on January 22, 2015. Since then he has not managed to gain a foothold in the first team, although this year he is one of the revelation players of the season.
RAFA APARICIO
ACE DAILY
Marcelo
He arrived in the winter of 2006, Madrid paid 6 million euros for him to Fluminense. Hardly used by Capello (6 games), he took center stage with Schuster and Juande, who placed him inside. There he exploded and is currently essential.
BLOND JESUS
ACE DAILY
adebayor
The Togolese footballer was presented by Jorge Valdano at the Santiago Bernabéu in January 2011 on loan. At the end of the season, Real Madrid did not purchase him and the striker returned to Manchester City.
PEPE ANDRES
ACE DAILY
Cassano
He arrived in January 2006, injured and with a few extra kilos, for 5.5 million. He lasted that season and the following (29 games and four goals). In May 2008, the rebel player was transferred to Sampdoria for free.
CARLOS MARTINEZ
ACE DAILY
Cicinho
He arrived in December 2005 after paying 8 million to Sao Paulo. That campaign he played 24 games (3 goals). In the 06-07 season he was injured and found himself distrusted by Capello (he played seven games). On 08/07, he went to Roma for 9 million.
FELIPE SEVILLANO
ACE DAILY
diego lopez
He arrived in January 2013 (after an injury to Iker Casillas) for 3.5 million euros. With the arrival of Ancelotti, he started the league matches, alternating with Casillas, who played the Champions League and Cup matches. He had a contract until 2017, but in the summer of 2014 he was transferred to AC Milan.
REALMADRID.COM
Faubert
In January 2009, Real Madrid paid West Ham 1.5 million for his loan until the end of the season. He only played 127 minutes in two games.
BLOND JESUS
ACE DAILY
gago
In December 2006, Madrid paid Boca 18 million euros for him. He started hesitantly, but settled into the double pivot (in 07-08 he played 40 games). The arrival of Xabi Alonso relegated him to the bench.
HELIOS OF THE BLONDE
ACE DAILY
Gravesen
First winter signing of Florentino Pérez. It happened in the 04-05 season. Real Madrid paid Everton 3.5 million euros. In 06-07, after 49 games and several controversies with his teammates, he went to Celtic for 2.8 million.
CARLOS MARTINEZ
ACE DAILY
higuain
He arrived from River (12 million euros) in December 2006. Since then his goals have been decisive. He was key in the comebacks that led to the 30th League; in 07-08 he scored in Pamplona the goal that gave the League 31.
HELIOS OF THE BLONDE
ACE DAILY
huntelaar
Real Madrid wanted to replace the injured Van Nistelrooy. He paid 20 million to Ajax in January 2009. He alternated great performances (three doubles), with gray days. He played 15 games (8 goals). He was sold to Milan for 18 million in the summer of 2009.
JESUS AGUILERA
ACE DAILY
lass
He arrived in December 2008 due to Mahamadou Diarra’s injury. Madrid paid 20 million to Portsmouth. He arrived as an unknown but over time he became one of the pillars of the team due to his sacrifice and versatility.
DANIEL SASTRE
ACE DAILY
gate
Re-fished in January 2005, despite the fact that the previous July he was transferred to Fiorentina. He only played four games (138 minutes). On 05-06 he went on loan to Bruges and on 06-07, transferred to Nástic. In 07-08, Osasuna gave 1.5 million.
BLOND JESUS
ACE DAILY
Equal
He was loaned out to Queens Park Rangers in the summer of 2008, but was re-fished in December. He delivered in all five games he played (84 minutes). In the summer of 2009 Madrid sold him to Getafe.
BLOND JESUS
ACE DAILY
Lucas Silva
He arrived in January 2015 from Cruzeiro for 13 million euros. Due to his health problems he could not be at the desired level. Finally, after ruling out serious problems, he returned on loan to the Brazilian team in January 2017 where he will play until June 2018.
FELIPE SEVILLANO
ACE DAILY
Panucci
The Italian side was a request from Capello to reinforce Madrid’s right side. Important in achieving Real Madrid’s seventh European Cup.
Ze Roberto
It arrived in the winter market from the Brazilian Portuguesa. The lack of opportunities in Madrid made him pack his bags soon, first on loan to Flamengo and then transferred to Bayer Leverkusen. He recently retired at age 43.
Karembeu
After a tough fight with Barcelona for the French midfielder, Madrid took the Caledonian player for more than 2,000 million of the old pesetas.
JJGUILLEN
EFE
savio
The Brazilian came to Madrid from Flamengo. His overflow and technique with his youth presaged a budding talent that he could not finish breaking in Concha Espina.
#succeeded #failed #Madrids #winter #signings
