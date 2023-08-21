Some | “Stupid ideas can be the funniest” – The Tax Administration has chosen the path of humor in serving people

The tax administration’s social team creates content that has confused and charmed hundreds of thousands of Tiktok browsers. At the Vallila tax office in Helsinki, the most important goal is simple: that people pay their taxes.

Tax administration communication has a persistent problem year after year: many people think that tax matters are gray and boring. Still, understanding them would be very important.

Both the state and the taxpayer benefit from the fact that citizens’ tax knowledge is in order. In this educational work, the younger generations should be reached in particular, so that they learn the ways of the taxpayer in sufficient time.

In recent years, the Tax Administration has struggled against the challenge with widespread acclaim. It has managed to find its way into the consciousness of young audiences in particular.

A special tool for this has been the Chinese application Tiktok and its creative use. There are already almost 30,000 followers.

Tax administration On Tiktok, characters from the movie Barbie, anime characters and Easter eggs advise citizens to submit account numbers and tax returns. At best, a single video has hundreds of thousands of views.

Behind everything is the Tax Administration’s social team. One of Tiktok’s regular faces is a communication designer Ari Autio.

Autio admits that he was a fan of the Tax Administration’s social media even before he applied for a job there last year. Autio has no previous experience in organizational communication, instead he has a master’s degree in social sciences and is a musician.

Despite that, the open job in the communication of the Tax Administration felt right for me. The humor had hit and sunk, and internet phenomena and memes were interesting.

“I like the contradiction on which our humor is largely based. It has a gray world of agencies and the world’s most boring subject, taxation. In a way, you can turn it on its head.”

On Tiktok In the gray agency world of the tax administration, almost anything can happen. Sometimes a top model or a tax baby is presented. Director general Markku Heikura is known as “big boss” on Tiktok videos and appears in videos from time to time.

Sometimes, at first glance, people don’t believe that it is the official social media channel of the Tax Administration.

However, other employees of the tax administration are used to working in some teams. Autio says that extraordinary adventures no longer startle, at least at Vallila’s head office.

“I’m always doing something weird, tied to a chair or something,” Autio laughs.

Ari Autio says that he is interested in internet phenomena and more special social media content.

Deserted says that in 2022 Tiktok content was made more goal-oriented. Tiktok aims to reach especially young taxpayers.

Insightful exploits on social media are, however, already an old thing in the Tax Administration. There are tax issues, for example taken care of with varying dialects on X (formerly Twitter), the end of the side income tax card was announced with a Banksy-style social publication and tax decisions have been announced With an ASMR video.

Korttimon, Tulomo and Muutosmon, inspired by the Pokémon anime series, instruct Tiktok with tax cards and salary calculations, so they are probably a natural continuation of Verottaja’s social media.

Where from strange ideas arise?

There is no short answer, says Autio.

Creativity may start to blossom from seen memes, Tiktok trends or a colleague’s prank. Autio describes the ideation method as an “amoebic approach”.

“Someone can turn out to be an absolutely insane throw. In general, the silly ideas might be the funniest, at least in our opinion. It’s a tasty soil to start developing.”

Sometimes you can make a video in ten minutes, and sometimes it takes a few hours from the idea to the finished video.

One the flower of humor that rose from the tasty soil is a video in which Autio imitates a stylist and a model Mint Vesalaa. Vesala walked in the Balenciaga fashion house show, and his powerful walking style fire Tiktok hit.

“I think I started imitating Vesala’s walking style at work. Then I was already in the autumn rain without shoes in a pond somewhere with my co-worker’s leather jacket on.”

The Tax Administration’s Tiktok hit with more than 250,000 views was born. The video reminds you to pay real estate tax.

All The starting point of social chat is to follow the strategy of the Tax Administration – the goal is for people to pay their taxes and understand the meaning of taxation.

The Tax Administration lists securing tax revenues, fair taxation and a positive customer experience as its strategic goals.

“Even if the content is stupid, it supports the strategy. There is so much stuff in Tiktok that you have to remember it.”

Teamwork is essential in some team’s operation. Autio wants to emphasize that there are no individual “stars” on the social media of the Tax Administration. The content is planned and implemented together in a small team of just under ten communication and customer service employees.

“It also makes the end result much richer when there are different people doing it.”

Social media content According to Autio, future feedback is mainly positive. Tiktok comments also ask for advice on tax matters, and questions are always answered.

According to Autio, one question comes up in the comments particularly often: when will the tax refunds come?

Of course, gravel sounds are also heard. Not everyone likes idiosyncratic social media content or paying taxes.

“If the same comment comes up a hundred times that I don’t pay taxes, then there can be a slightly more sarcastic response,” Autio smiles.

However, a few gravel voices don’t slow you down, because the communication reaches a lot of taxpayers. Autio states that the most expensive is the content that no one consumes.

Right a new strategy agency-like banter on social media is not.

The industry of Helsinki’s urban environment, with the same type of communication, can be considered a pioneer of the genre has been everyday for long.