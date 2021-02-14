In the Russian city of Dzerzhinsk, several stray dogs with bright blue fur. The unusual dogs were seen near the Dzerzhínskoye Orgstekló industrial plant, which was previously one of the largest chemical companies in the area, specializing in the production of acrylic glass and hydrocyanic acid, informs RT.

As explained by Andréi Mislivets, manager of the company (which filed for bankruptcy in 2015), in the territory of the factory there are many abandoned buildings and dogs possibly got dirty with chemical residues, as copper sulfate.

“A few years ago I heard that some dogs were being dyed with unnatural colors. Something has also been determined, and that is nobody is controlling them“he added.

For their part, the local authorities are negotiating with the company directors the corresponding authorization to enter this private facility, in order to capture the blue dogs and help them.

“You have to examine these animals, assess their condition and determine the cause of the color of his fur, “detailed the press office of the Dzerzhinsk Administration, says RT.

Meanwhile, animal welfare advocates have suggested that there is no threat for the health of dogs.

