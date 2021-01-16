It has been a very long wait and, although it can never be said that it is late, the arrival of the new consoles seems to have motivated Electronic Arts to confirm the arrival of Mass Effect: Legendary Edition. An announcement that occurred in the past N7 Day and that pointed to an improved version of the three games, without multiplayer, to arrive in 2021. Now, some stores They have opened the reservations of Mass Effect: Legendary Edition revealing price and a possible release date.
The truth is that a few days ago we echoed that the date of March 12 is handled, but this time it is other, more powerful stores that would have opened this reservation option now. Remember that according to regulations, the reservation cannot be enabled if there is no established launch date. The problem is that a real date is not always set and it is used to enable reservations anyway.
Just as it has revealed Gamespot, stores like Best Buy, Amazon or Gamestop they would have enabled the product page and the reservation option. With this, it has been seen that Mass Effect: Legendary Edition it would cost 60 dollars, which is far from the price that was offered in the previous leak. The only online store that seems to keep the product visible is the Best Buy online store, while Amazon and Gamestop have withdrawn their page from the public sphere.
The truth is that, although this can serve to anticipate an imminent announcement of all the information that remains to be discovered, the feeling is that there is nothing firm. You can’t see an official release date, no price matches or anything like that. In fact, since that teaser that confirmed the existence of Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, neither Bioware nor Electronic Arts have given any clues about this product. It was confirmed to reach Xbox One and Playstation 4, without showing the improvements for the new generation of Xbox consoles and Playstation.
Despite high expectations, the lack of information is enormous, and despite the fact that the most important thing has already been done, which is to confirm the remastered version of the original trilogy, the most important details are missing. We will hope that these new movements can be a preview of an imminent update. It could be a strong indication that the presentation of the launch date, the price and some gameplay that exposes the result, is close.
