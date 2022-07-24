Kotaku has spoken with some project workers for which they leave more doubts than certainties.

It’s no secret that the development of Skull and Bones has been very complex for Ubisoft. To this premise must be added what pick up the Kotaku mediumwhich has talked to some developers showing the Doubts what do they have about if the title will be a success.

The Japanese medium points out that the game has cost as much as any triple A and where some workers show their skepticism: “The people who have worked on it are still skeptical that it will be even remotely the success the company needs“, Anonymous sources assure Kotaku.

Kotaku delves into this issue by collecting more details: “According to one of the developers, the pirate ship game it has little to do with what was already shown when it reappeared in an introductory livestream earlier this month.” In fact, they also question the depth of the title: “Despite the plethora of survival simulation mechanics for resource gathering, they said that each individual part of the game lacked depth“.

Ubisoft’s situation

Anyway, the November 9 will get rid of doubts. Although its development has been complex, an agreement would have forced Ubisoft to launch its game soon. the french company does not go through its best momentsand more in recent weeks where the alleged Assassin’s Creed Rift and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora have been delayed, in addition to having canceled 4 projects.

