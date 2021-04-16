A light dose from optimism and happiness invaded the fans che the last days of the past winter market. After a summer ‘clean’ that was not compensated with any incorporation, the entity did do its homework in the January window, closing three signings and a Return. Cutrone, Oliva and Ferro they arrived with Cristiano Piccini to give Javi Gracia more weapons with which to face a season in which, at that time, the fear of relegation was still frightening. The Che have managed to almost definitive way the permanence, but if they have it has not been precisely thanks to incorporations what did he do in winter.

Because neither Ferro (90 minutes), nor Oliva (130 minutes), nor Cutrone (56 minutes), nor Piccini (0 minutes, but injured), have had the expected prominence. Javi Gracia has chosen since last January not to give the alternative to signings despite the fact that he first insisted on the months of July and August in which incorporations will be closed and he was unmarked from them in January but always expressed his desire that they. The situation reaches the point that although those of the Turia were the club that more additions of all LaLiga performed in january, day by day their signings have had the least prominence of the entire competition.

Winter signings in LaLiga Getafe (Kubo, Aleñà, Chakla): 2279 minutes. Celta (Aaron Martín, Augusto Solari, Facundo Ferreyra): 1531minutes. Villarreal (Capoue): 1248 minutes. Valladolid (Kodro, Lucas Olaza): 1026 minutes. Elche (Mojica, Gazzaniga): 978 minutes. Cádiz (Saponjic, Nephew): 738 minutes. Seville (Papu Gómez): 694 minutes. Osasuna (Manu Sánchez, Ramalho): 669 minutes. Alavés (Pellistri, Córdoba): 600 minutes. Granada (Quina, Marín): 480 minutes. Éibar (Aleix): 360 minutes. Valencia (Piccini, Ferro, Oliva, Cutrone): 276 minutes. Huesca (Denis): 183 minutes. Real Sociedad (Carlos Fernández): 183 minutes. Atlético de Madrid (Dembele): 90 minutes.

La does not bet on players like Ferro (with more than 40 games between Europe and the Champions League) or Cutrone (international with Italy, captain of the U21), It has not only surprised the players themselves but also the upper echelons of the club who, however, try not to intervene in wardrobe affairs, a competence that is unique to Javi Gracia. In any case, the striking thing about it is that to date none of the three loaned closes the door to continue the next season. Cutrone stated in AS that he wanted to stay in Valencia next year, Ferro despite being disappointed by the lack of opportunities He is delighted in the city and with his teammates and as AS revealed, Benfica and Valencia can extend the loan for a year, in addition to today he does not want to return under the command of Jorge Jesús. Y Oliva sees in Valencia the opportunity to settle in Europe despite the lack of minutes. With the future of Javi Gracia in the air, their non-continuity may be the best asset for any of them to continue at the club, since the coach does not seem to believe in them.