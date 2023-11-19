During the Antioquia classic between Independiente Medellín and Atlético Nacional, which ended with a 2-1 victory for Poderoso this Sunday in group B of the League, there were shouts from some groups of fans against the president of the Republic, Gustavo Petro.

In some sectors of the stadium Atanasio Girardotwhich had fans of both teams in the stands, the chorus of “Get out, Petro.” during a moment of the game.

They especially shouted it in the western stands, where the tickets are the most expensive.

It was a cry that was echoed among some fans, as recorded in videos circulating on social networks.

According to journalists consulted by EL TIEMPO, who were present on stage covering the soccer match, the scream was “spontaneous” and was heard especially in a large part of the western stands.

“In Eastern, I don’t know. In Western, 80 percent,” said one of those consulted.

“It was the western sector, which is the people with the most economic resources. It wasn’t throughout the game, but it was at the end. The people shouted ‘get out, Petro’ very loudly. And when they were going down the stairs at the exit of the game to go home, too,” said another journalist who witnessed what happened.

“Although the venue was Medellín, there were Nacional fans mixed in the Occidental, meaning that the singing was in unison by the two fans who were in the Occidental,” he added.

Last Thursday at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla, the same shout was also heard in some sectors of the sports scene, during the match between the Colombia and Brazil national team in the World Cup qualifiers.

