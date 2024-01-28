Some | Sanna Marin was playing tennis in the middle of the election night

Sanna Marin published videos on her Instagram account during the election night. He was not seen at Jutta Urpilainen's election supervisors.

Finland former Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) published a video of a couple of his hobbies from the tennis court in the stories section of Instagram in the wake of the election night.

About ten over nine published videos show Marin hitting a high palm shot to the other side of the net from near the end of the line. The video includes the text: “Sunday evening tennis.”

At the same time, the tensest moments of the presidential election vote count were tense in Finland. There is no information about the exact time when Marin will play tennis, as the video can also be published with a delay. The video remains in the service for 24 hours as a rule.

Right after her tennis video, Marin also published a moving picture of the TV broadcast of the elections. “And now the election studio,” he wrote.

Earlier, Marin said that Sunday is also hers Emma-his daughter's 6th birthday.

Marin has publicly nominated his party colleague in the presidential election Jutta Urpilainen's story in support of. Marinia was not seen at the restaurant Maxine during the entire evening, however.

In social media, Marin's non-participation has been surprising.

Urpilainen's vote share in the elections was disappointing. Urpilainen's result is well below five percent. Marin said that he himself voted for Urpilai.

Marin has more than a million Instagram followers. He is one of the most prominent Finnish politicians in the service, both domestically and internationally.