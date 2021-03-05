Some Russians who are clients of the home Internet will be disconnected in the coming days. According to RBC, the imminent problems with access to the network are associated with the termination of permits.

As a result, the companies will have to turn off their transmitters on March 11. This range includes companies belonging to the Freshtel group (subsidiary of Rostelecom), operator Golden Telecom (merged with VimpelCom), Neosprint (subsidiary of MegaFon), Prestige-Internet (was merged into ER-Telecom Holding).

Several market participants noted that we are talking about the permission of the State Commission on Radio Frequencies (SCRF) to use frequencies in the 3.4-3.6 GHz range. Since March 10, 2011, companies have been able to use them to provide Internet access for 10 years.

A representative of Rostelecom said that the company was counting on the extension of licenses, since it had submitted an application. “The collision is that the SCRF has not met since last year, and there is simply no meeting at which a decision can be made,” he said.

A source close to the SCRF reported that the operators discussed the extension of the deadline, and also intended to touch upon the topic again at the first meeting of the SCRF in 2021, but the event has not yet taken place.