Deputy Bessarab: SVO participants are exempt from property tax in 2024

Participants in a special military operation (SVO) and members of their families will be exempt from paying property taxes in 2024. This was reported by State Duma deputy Svetlana Bessarab in a conversation with RIA Novosti.

According to her, according to Article 407 of the Tax Code, SVO participants, law enforcement officers and fighters of volunteer formations are entitled to tax benefits. The measure also applies to their family members.

“Tax benefits are provided for the following types of taxable objects: an apartment or part of an apartment, a residential building or part of a residential building,” Bessarab explained.

Earlier, Petr Shcherbachenko, an associate professor at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, said that the current amount of real estate tax (0.1–2 percent) of its cadastral value can be called fair.