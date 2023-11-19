About 130 Russians evacuated from Palestine will be housed in the Kaluga region

About 130 Russians evacuated from Palestine will be housed in the Kaluga region. The head of the region, Vladislav Shapsha, spoke about this in his Telegram channel.

“Russian citizens who were forced to leave the territory of Palestine will be housed in the Kaluga region. According to the decision of the Federal Headquarters for Work with Refugees, about 130 people will arrive to us in the near future,” he noted.

According to the governor, the refugees will live in one of the temporary accommodation centers. Shapsha also instructed employees of the regional government to provide assistance in this matter.

On November 12, official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said that the Ministry of Emergency Situations was working with 70 Russians evacuated from the Gaza Strip.

She also revealed details of the evacuation of Russian citizens from the enclave. According to a Foreign Ministry representative, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Ministry of Transport, the Federal Air Transport Agency, and diplomats in Palestine, Israel, Egypt and neighboring countries, led by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, worked to rescue the Russians.