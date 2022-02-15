“The military units of the southern and western regions have completed their mission and started loading operations via road and rail transport and returning to their barracks today,” said ministry spokesman Igor and Kalashnikov, whose statement was reported by Russian news agencies.

This comes at a time when commercial satellite images published by the private American company Maxer Technologies showed the presence of Russian military activities in several locations near Ukraine.

Russia, which has repeatedly denied any intention to invade Ukraine, is holding massive military exercises in Belarus as part of a massive buildup of troops to the north, east and south of Ukraine.

Maxer Technologies, which has been monitoring the build-up of Russian forces for weeks, said images taken on Sunday and Monday showed significant new activity in Belarus, western Russia and Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine.

Maxer cited significant new deployments of attack forces and helicopters, as well as the deployment of combat aircraft, bombers and ground attack aircraft to forward positions.

Russia has massed more than 100,000 of its forces near the Ukrainian border, raising fears of an invasion of Ukraine, especially since the joint exercises Moscow is conducting with Belarus between February 10 and 20 mean that the Russian army is almost encircling Ukraine.