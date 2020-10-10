Second chart will be made 30 to 5 minutes ago Indian Railways has decided that now the second charge will be made up to 30 minutes before the departure of the car as before the Corona period. This chart can be made up to 5 minutes in advance. The first chart will be made 4 hours before the train leaves. In such a situation, the train whose chart can be made before 5 minutes will be able to make the reservation even before 5 minutes. That is, the reservation will be done before the second chart is created.

Train can also be canceled along with booking Just as train tickets can be reserved till just 5 minutes before, similarly during this time any ticket can also be canceled. All these exercises are being done so that the railways can be transported in the same condition as before the Corona period. After the lockdown, all the activities are being started gradually across the country, so that the situation can be reached before the Corona period.

Railways will run 200 trains in festive season There was a lot of speculation in the media about how many trains would be run in the festive season, which was cleared by the Railways a few days ago. This news was coming from somewhere that if 100 trains would run, then the news of running 50 trains was coming from somewhere. The chairman of the Railway Board has made it clear that more than 200 trains will be run between October and November in the festive season and their number can be increased further if needed.

From today onwards, from October 10, some rules of railway reservation (Indian Railways ticket reservation rules) have changed. Now, in many trains, seats can be booked even 5 minutes before the railway. In fact, the railways are now gradually planning to implement the pre-Corona epidemic. These changes are being made in this order. Explain that some changes were made in the reservation rules during the Corona period, so that the speed of spread of Corona virus could be slowed.