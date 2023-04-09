MADISON HEIGHTS, Michigan, USA- You may have seen them before in restaurants: waist-high machines and that they can receive diners, guide them to their tables, bring them food and drinks and transport dirty dishes to the kitchen. Some are cat-faced and even purr when their heads are scratched.

But, Are robot waiters the future? It is a question that increasingly harasses the restaurant sector.

Many think that robot waiters are the solution to the shortage of workers in the industry. Sales of them have grown rapidly in recent years, and tens of thousands are now trickling into diners around the world.

“I have no doubt that this is where the world is headed.” said Dennis Reynolds, dean of Hilton College of Global Hospitality Leadership (Hilton School of Global Hospitality Leadership) at the University of Houston. The college restaurant began using a robot in December, and Reynolds says it has eased the workload on human staff and made service more efficient.

But others say robot waiters aren’t much more than a gimmick that they have a long way to go before they manage to replace humans. They can’t take the order, and many restaurants have steps, outdoor patios, and other physical obstacles they can’t adjust to.

“Restaurants are pretty chaotic places, so it’s very difficult to embed automation in a way that’s really productive”said Craig Le Clair, vice president of consulting firm Forrester who studies automation.

Still, robots proliferate. Bear Roboticsbased in redwood city, california, presented his robot Servi in ​​2021 and expects to have 10,000 installed by the end of this year in 44 US states and abroad. Pudu Robotics, founded in 2016 and headquartered in Shenzen, China, has installed more than 56,000 robots around the world.

“Each restaurant chain seeks the greatest possible automation”said Phil Zheng of Richtech Robotics, Austin-based manufacturer of robot waiters. “People will see them everywhere in the next year or two.”

In the summer of 2021, li zhai He was having trouble finding staff for Noodle Topia, his restaurant in Madison Heights, Michigan, so he bought a BellaBot from Pudu Robotics. The robot was so successful that he added two more; now, one robot guides diners to his chairs, while another brings bowls of steaming noodles to his table. Employees stack dirty dishes on a third robot to transport them back to the kitchen.

Li Zhai from Noodle Topia restaurant/ AP

Now Zhai only needs three people to do the same volume of work that five or six people used to do. And they save you money. A robot costs about $15,000, she said, but a person costs between $5,000 and $6,000 a month.

Zhai said the robots give human waiters more time to serve customers, which increases tips. And customers often post videos of the robots on social media, enticing others to visit.

“In addition to saving on labor, robots generate business,” said.

Interactions with human servers may vary. Betzy Giron Reynosa, who works with a BellaBot at The Sushi Factory in West Melbourne, Florida, warned that the robot can be a nuisance.

“You can’t really tell it to move or anything”, said. He has also had clients who don’t want to interact with him.

But overall, the robot is an asset, he noted. It saves you trips to and from the kitchen and gives you more time with diners.

The worker shortage has accelerated robot adoption globally, Le Clair said. In the United States, the restaurant industry employed 15 million people at the end of last year, but that was still 400,000 fewer than before the pandemic, according to the National Restaurant Association. In a recent survey, 62% of restaurant operators told the association that they do not have enough employees to meet customer demand.

Pandemic-era concerns about hygiene and the adoption of new technologies like QR-coded menus also laid the foundation for robots, he said. Karthik Namasivayam, Director of The School of Hospitality Business (The Hospitality Business School) of Michigan State University Broad College of Business.

“Once an operator begins to understand and work with one technology, other technologies become less overwhelming and will be much more easily accepted as we move forward”said.

Namasivayam notes that public acceptance of robot waiters is already high in Asia. Pizza Hut has robot waiters in 1,000 restaurants in China, for example.

The United States took longer to adopt robots, but some chains are already testing them. Chick-fil-A is testing them at several US locations and says it has found the robots give human employees more time to refill drinks, clear tables and greet diners.

Marcus Merritt was surprised to recently see a bot server at a Chick-fil-A in Atlanta. The robot didn’t seem to replace staff, he said: He counted 13 employees at the restaurant, and the workers told him the robot helps make service a little faster. He was delighted that the robot told him to have a great day and he thinks he will see more robots when he goes out to eat.

“I think technology is part of our normal day to day now. Everyone has a cell phone, everyone uses some type of computer,” said Merritt, who owns a marketing business. “It’s a natural progression.”

But not all chains have had success with robots.

Chili’s introduced a robot waitress named Rita in 2020 and expanded the trial to 61 US restaurants before abruptly stopping it last August. The chain discovered that Rita was moving too slowly and getting in the way of the human servers. And 58% of diners surveyed said that Rita did not improve their overall experience.

Haidilao, a hot pot chain in China, began using robots a year ago to deliver food to diners’ tables. But managers at several branches said the robots have not proven to be as reliable or profitable as human waiters.

Wang Long, a Beijing branch manager, said both of his robots have broken down.

“We only use them once in a while”Wang said. “It’s a kind of conceptual object and the machine can never replace humans.”

Eventually, Namasivayam believes, a certain percentage of restaurants—perhaps 30%—will have human waiters and be considered more upscale, while the rest will rely more on robots in the kitchen and dining rooms. Profitability is on the side of robots, he explained: the cost of human labor will continue to rise, but the costs of technology will fall.

However, that is not a future that everyone wants to see. Saru Jayaraman, who advocates for higher wages for restaurant workers as president of One Fair Wage, said restaurants could easily solve their labor shortage if they paid workers more.

“Humans don’t go to a restaurant full service to be served by technology”, he said. “They go for the experience that they and the people they care about are cared for by a human being.”