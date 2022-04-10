It seems that some old Playstation games like Chrono Cross are “Expiring” on PS3 and PS Vita, or so various players who bought them from the PS Store report. In fact, the “expiration dates” on digital games have popped up.

A user who tried to download the classic version of Chrono Cross received a message notifying him that his license to play the game has expired on December 31, 1969. The case of Chrono Cross is not isolated (so it is not attributable to a strategy to get the new remaster bought, The Radical Dreamers Edition), because in fact the strange story also involves Chrono Trigger, Final Fantasy VI and Origins, War of the Lions and Rune Factory: Oceans.

I know did @PlayStation expire the PSOne Classics versions of #ChronoCross and #ChronoTrigger by setting the date on new downloads to 12/31/1969? This is preventing me from playing my purchased copies on Vita and PS3. @ModernVintageG @ dark1x pic.twitter.com/wxRebNIZWh – Christopher Foose (@FooseTV) April 8, 2022



The only way around this problem at the moment seems to be on PS Vita, by renewing the PS Plus subscription for a month; there is still no word from Sony in this regard, and while waiting for a solution for this story, we can also expect a general improvement in the performance of Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition, which performs at times worse than the original version for PS1

Source: Eurogamer.net