Load. Returning to his duties after having covid-19, Jaime Montes Salas, secretary of Agriculture and Livestock of the state government, has a greater commitment on his shoulders. And he has to fulfill it so that the producers regain confidence in him, and Governor Rubén Rocha Moya sees that it does give results. This is how the leaders of the agricultural organizations of the social and private sector see it after the meeting they held this weekend with the governor and Montes Salas. Miguel Ángel López Miranda from Ahome made his debut as president of the League of Agrarian Communities, who, along with others, rejected the base price of corn of 41 dollars and wheat of 27 dollars that Segalmex defined. The commitment is that they are going to improve it and if not the burden will be on Montes Salas. For now, the agricultural leaders, among them the president of the Farmers’ Association of the Fuerte Sur River, Marte Vega, remained on the lookout.

What was missing. The officials of the Federal Electricity Commission in Ahome do not finish it. And it is that the theft of “braces” from the electrical power conduction towers is at its peak. That material is sold as old iron. That niche has already been seized by the thieves who operate in the towers south of the CFE substation of the Louisiana ejido. Some farmers and ranchers in the area were surprised to see security agents from the parastatal and the National Guard on tours of those roads in recent days, but they already knew why.

Theater. The meeting of local deputies and PRI councilors in Sinaloa, convened this weekend by the Colosio Foundation, was for more of the same: opposition simulation. However, there are some aldermen who no longer mislead them. This is the case of the councilor of Ahome, Laura Elena Valdez, who does not want to know anything about the PRI. He is already in the ranks of Mayor Gerardo Vargas Landeros. If you want this has already been declared, not like the others that are said about the PRI, but everything supports the Morenista government.

time trial. They say that the participation of PRI members as trustee candidates is in the offing because they are not finding the conditions to confront the bloc of ruling party candidates who are shaping up to “sweep” in the plebiscite on February 6. On the one hand, some PRI members who “got the bug” have already realized that the support of some leaders of the PRI groups for the candidates of the Fourth Transformation in the Ahome unions is not isolated, but rather it is a fever. Even some PRI members were even afraid of what happened in the 2021 elections. They fear that it will happen again. Under these conditions, it is said that the president of the PRI in Ahome, César Emiliano Gerardo, is paddling against the tide to get PRI cadres to present themselves in the plebiscite. Time is shortened.

sponsorship. An unexpected element entered the plebiscite for the appointment of trustees. This is the former candidate of the Labor Party for mayor of Ahome, Domingo “Mingo” Vázquez, who is said to be supporting some of the candidates for the syndicates. The current director of Tourism in the northern zone would be weaving by 2024. Already in El Carrizo it is said that he supports Isidro “El Chilo” Alcaraz, who will participate again despite the little support he received in the past for that position. The former candidate for local deputy for the PT, Cecilio Gámez, has already joined him.

Reaction. To show strength, the leader of the squatters Juan Soltero blocked the Los Mochis-Topolobampo highway with his people to demand a solution to their demands. Some interpret that this mobilization is to counteract the tendency towards less of the squatters’ leadership.