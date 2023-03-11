Resident Evil 4 Remake is reportedly “100 per cent in the wild”.

That’s according to industry leaker Dusk Golem, who took to Twitter overnight to warn that we should “be careful on social media and video sharing sites” if we’d like to remain spoiler-free before the game formally releases on 24th March.

Resident Evil 4 Remake New Gameplay Breakdown – Combat, new areas, attach case features and more!

“Just as a heads-up, Resident Evil 4 Remake is 100% in the wild, seen some clips people notified me about in a few places. Won’t share them, but if [you] want to avoid spoilers, now’s the time to start treading carefully,” Golem tweeted.

“While I’m sure Capcom will start scrubbing stuff soon, my suggestion going forward is just be careful on social media and video sharing sites. Some with auto recommendations, such as Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, etc, maybe the ones to be most careful of, but [there] are ways to block terms.”

While I’m sure Capcom will start scrubbing stuff soon, my suggestion going forward is just be careful on social media & video sharing sites. Some with auto recommendations, such as Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, etc, may be the ones to be most careful of, but are ways to block terms — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) March 10, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

See also Best gifts for a Nintendo fan at Christmas | Atomix Manage cookie settings



ICYMI, the Resident Evil 4 Remake demo offers an “extreme” difficulty mode once you’ve completed the demo.

Mad Chainsaw Mode – which is specific to the demo and is not included in the final game – is only applied to that single playthrough, so if you’d like to try it again, you’ll have to wait until it is “triggered” again.

Ahead of the Resident Evil 4 remake’s release on 24th March, a mysterious new ARG website has appeared online. Known as “Baby Eagle Is Missing”, this ARG tasks players with solving a handful of puzzles that will help locate the US President’s daughter, Ashley Graham (who is codenamed “Baby Eagle”).