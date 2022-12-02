Few people would bet on uniting on a stage the culture of the 19th century with the futurism of special trips. But the Ron Lalá company, yes. Under the direction of Yayo Cáceres and the dramaturgy of Álvaro Tato, ‘Villa y Marte’ has been created, “a comic-lyrical sainete of mutant chulapos”. When there is a crossroads, centuries and currents that a priori have nothing to do with it, the result is a surprising staging that unleashes humor and laughter, accompanied by live music.

‘Villa and Mars’ Friday

at 8:00 p.m. Romea Theatre, Murcia. Tickets: €15, €18 and €20.

Saturday

at 8:30 p.m. Infanta Doña Elena Auditorium, Águilas. Tickets: €18 and €20.

To understand the concept in a few words, the proposal is a musical farce in three acts set on the purest Mars –if there is such a version of the red planet–. It all begins with the space trip of a captain and his android to colonize Mars; However, their surprise is huge when, upon arrival, they discover that the planet is already inhabited and that the mutant neighbors are celebrating a traditional traditional festival. To make matters worse, the captain falls in love with a Martian chulapa and intends to flee with her to Venus, creating a true reinvention of the género chico through humor, music, theater and chotis.

It is the source genre of Ron Lalá, a Spanish company founded in 1996 in which its components combine music and original texts of classic works of literature, with staged language based on criticism and satire. On this occasion they have resorted to the “festive, carnivalesque, buzzing and semi-street current” that turned theaters into a party during the last years of the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th. ‘Villa y Marte’ is the product of a masterful combination of the popular spirit of the costumbrista farce, the baroque hors d’oeuvre, the nonsense comedy and the Cádiz chirigota, all in the key of science fiction.

And it is that the first step for this galactic mixture are the referents: on the one hand, ‘Martian Chronicles’, ‘Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy’ or ‘Red Mars’; on the other, ‘La verbena de la Paloma’ by Bretón or ‘La revoltosa’ by Chapí’. His greatest achievement and differentiating element is using both streams to address many other substantive issues: the climate crisis, the uncertain future of society, and the loss of traditional tradition. Humor and music come together to create a show that invites us to “reflect on our recent past and our probable future.”