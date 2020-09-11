Prachi was fond of acting in films from the very beginning and that is why he auditioned Balaji Telefilms and from here Prachi started driving. Ekta Kapoor gave him a chance in the serial with Kasam. Prachi became famous with this serial. Prachi appeared with Ram Kapoor in this serial. Prachi Desai will celebrate her 32nd birthday on 12 September.

Let us tell you, Prachi started her film career with films like ‘Rock On’, ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbai’, ‘Bol Bachchan’ and ‘Azhar’. Prachi has been in Bollywood for 12 years. Prachi got an opportunity to act with Govinda in the 2009 film ‘Life Partner’.

Prachi not only came into the film world, but many more TV actresses are going to debut in films. Recently, TV’s ‘Naagin’ Mouni Roy made her debut with Akshay Kumar from the film ‘Gold’ and made the fans happy with her Bengali avatar.

Do you know that Prachi Desai used to be a big fan of Shahid Kapoor during her school days, but as she grew older, her craze for Hrithik Roshan started growing. Prachi Desai has acted in only two serials.

Prachi was born on 12 September 1988 in Surat city of Gujarat. Prachi has some Bollywood hits. These include Rock On, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai and Ek Tha Villain.