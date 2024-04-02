You know the story that human eyes don't see more than 30 FPS invented to justify video games that don't go to 60 frames per second? It may not be entirely false.

A study titled “The speed of sight: Individual variation in critical flicker fusion thresholds” published in the academic journal Plos One illustrates an experiment in which participants were tasked with observe a light source flickering rapidly and to identify when it seemed to become constant. Some perceived the light as a constant beam when it flashed at around 35 times per second, while others were able to identify that the light was flickering at a rate of 60 times per second or higher.

The study was repeated on multiple occasions with the same participants, and the researchers found that, while there was significant variation between individuals, the subjects who could perceive the flickering light at higher speeds they were able to do this repeatedly.

However, we must remember that the perception of flickering light is only part of what allows us to perceive movement. In previous tests it has been shown that moving images appeal to different visual systems than those that process light alone and, furthermore, visual perception can be trained to improve.