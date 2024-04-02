If in your opinion there are no big differences above 30 FPS, perhaps it is because your eye or mind is not able to notice the differences for a study.
You know the story that human eyes don't see more than 30 FPS invented to justify video games that don't go to 60 frames per second? It may not be entirely false.
A study titled “The speed of sight: Individual variation in critical flicker fusion thresholds” published in the academic journal Plos One illustrates an experiment in which participants were tasked with observe a light source flickering rapidly and to identify when it seemed to become constant. Some perceived the light as a constant beam when it flashed at around 35 times per second, while others were able to identify that the light was flickering at a rate of 60 times per second or higher.
The study was repeated on multiple occasions with the same participants, and the researchers found that, while there was significant variation between individuals, the subjects who could perceive the flickering light at higher speeds they were able to do this repeatedly.
However, we must remember that the perception of flickering light is only part of what allows us to perceive movement. In previous tests it has been shown that moving images appeal to different visual systems than those that process light alone and, furthermore, visual perception can be trained to improve.
The comment of a neurobiologist
The Professor Kevin Mitchella neurobiologist at Trinity College Dublin, said: “We believe that individual differences in speed of perception may become apparent in high-speed situations where it is necessary to locate or follow fast-moving objects, such as in ball sports, or in situations in which visual scenes change rapidly, such as in competitive games.”
“They might have a advantage over others before you even pick up a racket and hit a tennis ball, or grab a controller and launch yourself into an online fantasy world.”
In other words, some people may have a natural advantage in some situations, but as mentioned that's not the only factor at play and training can make a difference. Next time someone beats you in an online game, though, send them the link to this news story as justification.
