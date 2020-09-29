PM Narendra Modi has said that some people are opposing agrarian reform laws as another source of earning of black money has stopped for him. People opposing agricultural laws are against farmers, they want middlemen to flourish. PM Modi at the inauguration of mega projects in Uttarakhand that those who are opposing agrarian reform laws do not want farmers to get freedom to sell their produce in the open market.

PM Narendra Modi said that some people are opposing Kushi reform laws just for protest. They are neither with the farmers nor with the youth nor with the jawans.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the sewerage treatment plant (STP) at Haridwar, Rishikesh and Badrinath in Uttarakhand under the ambitious project ‘Namami Gange’. Apart from this, he also digitally launched the ‘Ganga Darshan’ museum built in Chandighat, Haridwar.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Modi said that today six major projects to ensure the cleanliness of Maa Ganga have been launched, including projects like STP and Museum. The Prime Minister also lashed out at those opposing agricultural laws. He said, “Those who are opposing agrarian reform laws do not want farmers to get freedom to sell their produce in the open market.” People opposing agricultural laws are against farmers, they want middlemen to thrive. ”

Significantly, recently, the President has also approved the agrarian reform bills passed by the Parliament and now it has become law. There is a lot of opposition in states like Punjab and Haryana. In opposition to these laws, the Akali Dal, one of the oldest allies of the NDA, has cut its way. Harsimrat Kaur, a minister in the Modi government, resigned from the Akali Dal quota.